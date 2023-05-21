Dead – Death – Obituary News : “Michael Rouse Passes Away: Remembering His Life”

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Michael Rouse: Remembering a Life Well-lived

Introduction

On May 17, 2023, the world lost a remarkable man. Michael Joseph Rouse, 84, passed away after a year-long battle with cancer. He left behind a legacy that will be carried on by his wife, Odette, his three sons, and his sister. Michael lived an illustrious life that was filled with incredible achievements, meaningful relationships, and unforgettable experiences. This article is a tribute to his life, his accomplishments, and his impact on those who knew him.

Early Life and Education

Michael Rouse was born on April 10, 1939, in Belleville, Ontario. He spent his childhood on a farm in Smithfield, Ontario, where he attended a one-room village school. He later attended East Northumberland Secondary School in Brighton, Ontario, where he completed his secondary education. In 1962, he graduated from the University of New Brunswick with a Bachelor of Science in Forestry. Two years later, he earned his Master of Business Administration from McMaster University in Hamilton, Ontario.

Career

Michael’s career in the forestry, lumber, and pulp & paper industries began in 1962 when he started working for Domtar. He spent most of his time at the company’s headquarters in Montreal, Quebec, and was promoted to the position of General Manager of both the Lumber Division and the Ontario Woodlands. In 1981, he moved to Cranbrook, British Columbia, where he accepted a position as Vice President, Operations, with Crestbrook Forest Industries. He was later named Tembec Inc.’s Senior Vice President of BC Operations following the company’s acquisition of Crestbrook in 2001. He retired in 2004 but continued to serve on the board of directors of the Columbia Basin Trust from 2003 to 2009.

Personal Life

Michael was an ardent outdoorsman and enjoyed fishing, hunting, and camping. He was an accomplished outdoorsman and spent many cherished moments with his family at Club Dorset, a cooperative hunting and fishing preserve in southeastern Quebec. He and Odette also enjoyed white-water canoeing, hiking, and camping in the East Kootenay region of British Columbia, where they made their home. In 1984, they bought a working cattle ranch and hay farm in St. Mary’s Prairie, which they shared with their coworkers and friends.

Legacy and Impact

Michael Rouse will be remembered as a strong friend, a warm and kind coworker, and a family man. He touched the lives of many people and was admired for his courage, generosity, and commitment to his family and community. He inspired his children and extended family to pursue their passions and to appreciate the beauty of nature. His legacy will continue to live on through the people whose lives he touched and the memories he created.

Conclusion

Michael Rouse lived a full and remarkable life that was marked by incredible achievements, meaningful relationships, and unforgettable experiences. He will be deeply missed by his wife, sons, and sister, as well as his extended family and friends. His legacy will continue to inspire and influence those who knew him, and his memory will be cherished for years to come. Rest in peace, Michael Joseph Rouse, and thank you for a life well-lived.

1. Michael Rouse death cause

2. Obituary prayers for Michael Rouse

3. Michael Rouse tribute

4. Remembering Michael Rouse

5. Condolences for the passing of Michael Rouse

News Source : obituary prayers

Source Link :Michael Rouse Obituary, Michael Rouse Has Sadly Passed Away – Death Cause – obituary prayers/