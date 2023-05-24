Dead – Death – Obituary News : Micky Geller Funeral and Visitation Arrangements – The Guardian

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Remembering Micky Geller: A Champion and a Friend

The University of Louisiana at Lafayette community is mourning the loss of one of its brightest stars, Micky Geller. The 18-year-old first-year student, born and raised in Carp, Ontario, passed away unexpectedly on May 6, leaving behind a legacy of excellence and a trail of broken records.

Micky was not just any student. He was a member of the junior national water ski team of Canada and a top-ranked water skier in the nation during his time on the university’s squad. He competed in numerous competitions at the highest level and always gave his best, inspiring his teammates and coaches to do the same.

But Micky was more than an athlete. He was a friend, a mentor, a brother, and a son. He had a contagious smile, a quick wit, and a big heart. He was always willing to help others, whether it was with their homework, their technique, or their morale. He was a leader both on and off the water, and his absence is felt deeply by those who knew him.

The circumstances surrounding Micky’s death have not been made public, but that is not what matters now. What matters is that we remember him for who he was and what he accomplished. We remember his work ethic, his passion, his humor, his physical prowess, and his charisma. We remember his dedication to his sport, his team, and his university. We remember his love for his family, his friends, and his community.

Micky’s passing is a reminder of how fragile life can be and how important it is to cherish every moment we have with those we love. It is also a reminder of how important it is to support each other in times of grief and to celebrate the lives of those we have lost. That is why the University of Lafayette is flying its flags at half-staff in honor of Micky and his contributions to the campus and its Water Ski Team. It is a small but meaningful gesture that shows how much he meant to us and how much we will miss him.

As we mourn the loss of Micky, we also celebrate his life and his legacy. We celebrate his achievements, his character, and his spirit. We celebrate the joy he brought to our lives and the memories we have of him. We celebrate the fact that he lived his life to the fullest and left a lasting impact on those around him.

Micky may be gone, but he will never be forgotten. His name will live on in the record books, in the hearts of his loved ones, and in the spirit of the University of Lafayette. He will always be a champion and a friend, and we are grateful for the time we had with him.

Rest in peace, Micky. You will be missed.

