Dead – Death – Obituary News : Micky Jagtiani, owner of Dubai’s Landmark Group, dies at 70

Dubai’s Landmark Group owner Micky Jagtiani passes away at age 70

The UAE has lost one of its most iconic and successful entrepreneurs as Micky Jagtiani, the founder and owner of Landmark Group, passed away at the age of 70. Jagtiani was known for his vision and business acumen, which helped him build a retail empire that included multiple brands such as Babyshop, Splash, Lifestyle, Emax, and more.

Jagtiani was born in Yemen in 1951 and raised in Mumbai, India. He started his career as a rice trader in London before moving to Dubai in 1973. In Dubai, Jagtiani opened his first store, Babyshop, in 1973. The store was a hit and soon became a popular destination for parents looking for high-quality and stylish clothes for their children. Over the years, Jagtiani expanded his business by launching new brands and opening stores in different parts of the UAE and other countries.

Jagtiani’s biggest success came in the form of Landmark Group, which he founded in 1973. The group started as a small company with just one store, but over the years, it grew into a retail giant with over 2,300 stores across 22 countries. The group’s success can be attributed to Jagtiani’s vision and his ability to identify new opportunities in the market. He was always on the lookout for new trends and innovations, which helped him stay ahead of the competition.

Jagtiani was not just a successful businessman, but also a philanthropist. He set up the Landmark Group Foundation in 1999 to support various social causes such as education, healthcare, and women’s empowerment. The foundation has helped thousands of people across the world and continues to make a positive impact in the communities where Landmark Group operates.

Jagtiani’s passing is a great loss for the UAE and the business community. His legacy will live on through the Landmark Group and the numerous brands that he created. His vision and entrepreneurial spirit will continue to inspire future generations of entrepreneurs in the region.

Tributes have been pouring in from all over the world, with many people expressing their condolences and admiration for Jagtiani’s achievements. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE, tweeted, “We mourn the loss of Micky Jagtiani, a pioneer in retail and a friend to many. His legacy will continue to inspire us all.”

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi also paid tribute to Jagtiani, saying, “Saddened by the demise of Micky Jagtiani, a leading businessman and philanthropist. His entrepreneurial spirit and philanthropic work will be remembered. Condolences to his family and admirers.”

Jagtiani’s passing is a reminder of the importance of entrepreneurship and innovation in driving economic growth and development. His legacy will continue to inspire entrepreneurs in the UAE and beyond to pursue their dreams and make a positive impact on society.

In conclusion, Micky Jagtiani was a true pioneer and visionary who transformed the retail industry in the UAE and beyond. His passing is a great loss for the country and the business community, but his legacy will live on through the Landmark Group and the numerous brands that he created. He will be remembered as a successful businessman and a generous philanthropist who made a significant contribution to society. Rest in peace, Micky Jagtiani.

