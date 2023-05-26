Dead – Death – Obituary News : Micky Jagtiani, Owner of Landmark Group, Passes Away

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Micky Jagtiani Obituary: Remembering the Life of a Self-Made Billionaire

Mukesh Micky Jagtiani, the Chairman of Landmark Group, passed away recently, leaving behind a legacy of success and inspiration for entrepreneurs around the world. Known as the richest Indian in the United Arab Emirates, Micky Jagtiani built his empire from humble beginnings as a taxi driver and hotel caretaker.

Early Life and Career

Although born in Kuwait, Micky Jagtiani completed his primary and secondary education in Chennai and Mumbai. After finishing his education in India, he moved to London to study accounting. However, he did not complete the course and abandoned it midway.

After facing a significant setback, Micky Jagtiani moved to Bahrain, where he founded a store that sold baby items with the $6,000 he had inherited. This was the beginning of his foray into the commercial world, which eventually led to the establishment of his successful empire.

The Landmark Group

Micky Jagtiani started the Landmark Group approximately ten years ago, and it quickly expanded to six locations and over 6,000 outlets across more than 20 countries. The company is now one of the leading importers of non-food goods in the Middle East.

The Landmark Group has diversified interests in the fashion industry, low-cost hotels, consumer electronics, and furniture. The company employs over 45,000 people, making it one of the largest employers in the region.

Family and Legacy

Micky Jagtiani’s wife, Renuka Jagtiani, is also the CEO and Chairperson of the Landmark Group. Micky was the Vice Chairman of the company. Their three children, Rahul, Aarti, and Nisha, all hold the position of Group Director for the company.

Micky Jagtiani’s legacy as a self-made billionaire and successful entrepreneur will continue to inspire generations to come. His journey from a taxi driver and hotel caretaker to the richest Indian in the UAE is a testament to the power of hard work, determination, and entrepreneurship.

In Conclusion

The passing of Micky Jagtiani is a great loss to the business community and his family. However, his legacy will continue to inspire and motivate entrepreneurs around the world to pursue their dreams and achieve success on their terms.

As we remember the life and achievements of Micky Jagtiani, we honor his legacy and the impact he had on the world of business.

