Dead – Death – Obituary News : Middle School Suicide Note: Last Request Leaves Mother Crying

The Tragic Story of Kwon Seung-min: A Victim of School Violence in Daegu

In 2009, a young student named Kwon Seung-min suffered horrific damage at the hands of his schoolmates in Daegu, South Korea. His story recently resurfaced after an unexpected location – his suicide note – revealed the extent of the trauma he endured.

The Story Unfolds

On a recent episode of SBS’s ‘The Story of the Tail Biting the Tail’, Kwon Seung-min’s tragic story was told. According to reports, Kwon was regularly bullied and physically abused by his classmates at the Gyeongbuk Science High School in Daegu. The abuse was so severe that he suffered from constant physical pain and mental trauma.

The bullying reportedly began in middle school, but it only got worse when he entered high school. Kwon’s bullies would regularly beat him up, steal his belongings, and even force him to eat garbage. This continued for years, and despite his parents’ efforts to get the school to intervene, nothing was done.

The Aftermath

In 2009, Kwon Seung-min took his own life. He left a suicide note that detailed the extent of the abuse he had suffered at the hands of his classmates. He wrote that he couldn’t bear the pain anymore and that he hoped his death would make a difference. Unfortunately, his death did not lead to any significant changes.

However, his story did bring attention to the issue of school violence in South Korea. The country has long struggled with high rates of bullying and violence in schools, and Kwon’s story highlighted the need for change.

The Fight Against School Violence in South Korea

In the years since Kwon Seung-min’s death, there have been efforts to address the issue of school violence in South Korea. The government has introduced new laws and policies aimed at preventing bullying and protecting students.

In 2011, the government passed the ‘Special Act on the Prevention of School Violence’, which requires schools to take action to prevent and respond to bullying. The act also established a hotline for students to report incidents of bullying and provided funding for anti-bullying programs.

Additionally, schools have implemented new programs to educate students about bullying and the impact it can have on others. They have also increased counseling services for students who have been affected by bullying.

The Legacy of Kwon Seung-min

While Kwon Seung-min’s death was a tragedy, his story has had a lasting impact. It brought attention to the issue of school violence in South Korea and spurred action to address it.

Today, there is still much work to be done to prevent school violence and protect students in South Korea. But Kwon’s legacy lives on as a reminder of the importance of standing up against bullying and supporting those who have been affected by it.

Conclusion

The story of Kwon Seung-min is a heartbreaking reminder of the devastating impact of school violence. His death was a tragedy, but his legacy lives on as a reminder of the need to take action to prevent bullying and protect students.

It is our responsibility as a society to ensure that our schools are safe and welcoming places for all students. We must work together to create a culture of kindness and respect, where bullying and violence are not tolerated. Only then can we prevent tragedies like Kwon Seung-min’s from happening again.

News Source : Devon

Source Link :‘Daegu school violence’ middle school son’s last request left in his suicide note… mother ‘crying’/