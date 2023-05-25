Dead – Death – Obituary News : Middleton District Arena Mourns Hughie MacLeod’s Passing

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Remembering the Life and Legacy of Hughie MacLeod

Hughie MacLeod, a beloved member of the Valley community, passed away recently. He lived his entire life in the Valley and was a devoted fan of the Middleton & District Arena. Throughout his life, he made significant contributions to the local hockey community, particularly during his time as an assistant coach for the Bantam D Mustangs during the 1984–1985 and 1985–1986 seasons.

Alongside Cecil Robicheau and Coach Albert Johnson, Hughie helped the Mustangs pursue the Nova Scotia championship, and his contributions earned him a spot on the Middleton Sports Heritage Wall of Fame. He also supported the Valley AAA Major Midget Wildcats and was instrumental in fostering the growth of young people in the community.

Hughie’s impact on the lives of those he touched will not be forgotten. He was a role model and mentor to many, and his dedication to the sport of hockey inspired countless young players to pursue their dreams. During this difficult time, it is our sincere wish that the happy memories shared with Cindy, Janice, Daniel, and the rest of his family and friends will provide some comfort and solace in the midst of their grief.

Hughie MacLeod’s commitment to hockey and to the Valley community will be long remembered. He was a true ambassador for the sport, and his passion and dedication to the game were an inspiration to all who knew him. Whether he was cheering on the Mustangs or the Wildcats, he always brought a contagious energy and enthusiasm to the rink that was impossible to ignore.

But Hughie’s contributions to the community extended far beyond the hockey rink. He was a kind and generous man who always went out of his way to help others. Whether it was through his involvement in local charities or his willingness to lend a hand to those in need, Hughie was a tireless advocate for the people of the Valley.

As we mourn the loss of Hughie MacLeod, let us also celebrate his life and legacy. He was a man who made a difference in the lives of so many, and his impact on the community will be felt for generations to come. We extend our deepest sympathies to his family and friends, and we offer our heartfelt thanks for all that he did to make our community a better place. Rest in peace, Hughie. You will be missed.

