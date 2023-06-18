Dead – Death – Obituary News : “Midnight Double Murder: Two Girls Shot in RK Puram, Delhi”

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Double Murder in Delhi: Society’s Deviant Elements

Delhi, the capital city of India, has become a victim of its own social deviancy as another double murder case has come to light. In this incident, two women were shot dead and the suspects fled the scene. The culprits have not been identified yet, and the reason for the firing is still unclear. It is said that the incident occurred due to a dispute between two groups. Chaos erupted after the firing, and the police are investigating the case.

According to reports, the incident took place in the Puram area of Delhi. The firing occurred on Saturday night, and after the incident, there was a commotion in the Ambekar colony of the same area. The South West District Commissioner of Delhi, Manoj, has stated that the accused shot the two women, Pinky (30) and Jyoti (29), and fled the scene.

It is said that the assailants were looking for Pinky’s brother, and somehow, this led to the shooting. The police are currently investigating the case and are looking into the possibility of a monetary dispute between the two groups.

Police Investigation

The police have not yet identified the culprits, and the reason for the firing is still unclear. It is believed that the incident occurred due to a dispute between two groups. Chaos erupted after the firing, and the police are investigating the case.

Delhi Police officials have stated that they received a call at 4:40 am on Sunday morning regarding the incident. The caller reported that two sisters had been shot. After receiving the call, the police reached the scene and found that two women had been shot. They were rushed to the hospital, but unfortunately, they could not be saved.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has expressed his condolences to the families of the victims and has promised to take strong action against the culprits. He has also urged the police to apprehend the culprits as soon as possible.

Social Deviance in Delhi

Delhi has been witnessing a rise in social deviancy in recent years. This incident is just one example of the many crimes that are committed in the city every day. The city has become a hub for criminals, and the police are struggling to keep up with the rising crime rate.

The rise in social deviancy can be attributed to various factors such as poverty, unemployment, lack of education, and social inequality. The government needs to take urgent steps to address these issues and provide the necessary support to the people.

Conclusion

The double murder case in Delhi is a grim reminder of the rising crime rate in the city. The government needs to take urgent steps to address the underlying issues of poverty, unemployment, lack of education, and social inequality that are contributing to the rise in social deviancy. The police need to be more vigilant and take strict action against the culprits to ensure that justice is served.

