Dead – Death – Obituary News : Migrant Teen Dies in Custody: Angel Eduardo Maradiaga Espinoza’s Tragic Death in Florida

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Ángel Eduardo Maradiaga Espinoza Death: Migrant Teen Dies in U.S. Custody in Florida

An adolescent from Honduras, Ángel Eduardo Maradiaga Espinoza, who came to the U.S. alone, passed away under the U.S. authorities’ custody in a Florida home establishment. The Department of Health and Human Services confirmed the death but has not disclosed the cause or the child’s identity. The U.S. authorities have been preparing for a surge in boundary crossings before the past few days.

The mother of the teen boy who died while in U.S. migration custody has requested answers from the American representative division. Maradiaga had no known illness and gave no signs of being sick before his death, according to his mother. He was restrained at a Safety Harbor, Florida establishment and died on Wednesday. His death has raised concerns about an extended migration system as the Biden administration handles the end of asylum provisions called Title 42.

Maradiaga had left his hometown of Olanchito, Honduras, on April 25, crossed the U.S.-Mexico boundary, and was referred to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. His mother spoke with him for the last time on May 5, when he assured her he was in the best hands at a shelter. One of Maradiaga’s friends contacted his mom to inform her that he was found dead when he didn’t respond for breakfast.

After receiving a call from one of her son’s friends at the home informing her of his death, Eduardo’s mom spoke with someone in the U.S. who was supposed to have received him, seeking help verifying the information. Several hours later, the same person called her back to confirm that her child had passed away.

The White House has expressed condolences to the family of the deceased and waits for the results of the medical examination. Following the expiry of Title 42, a plan utilized to expel unauthorized migrants during the global swiftly, there are concerns about a possible surge of refugees causing congestion in apprehension and home centers. However, on Friday, there was no significant rise in the number of refugees processed into custody, and it is unclear if the death of a minor is related to the lifting of Title 42.

According to government statistics, over 8,000 single migrant minors are under HHS care, with the majority coming from Honduras over the past few years. Deaths in ORR custody are rare, but in 2019, six migrant children were known to have died either after being restrained by boundary watch or after being released by HHS to a hospital. The HHS is currently reviewing all medical records of the situation, and the department has cited privacy and security reasons for not sharing more information on the child’s death.

Migrant Teen Custody Death Ángel Eduardo Maradiaga Espinoza Obituary Florida Custody Death Immigration Custody Deaths Teenage Migrant Custody Death

News Source : Aarav Sharma

Source Link :Ángel Eduardo Maradiaga Espinoza Death And Obituary: Migrant Teen Dies In Custody In Florida/