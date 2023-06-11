Dead – Death – Obituary News : ‘Mike Batayeh of Breaking Bad’ dies at 52

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Rest in Peace: Breaking Bad Actor Johnny Ortiz Passes Away at 24

The entertainment industry has lost another young talent as Johnny Ortiz, best known for his role in the hit TV series Breaking Bad, passed away at the age of 24 on September 8th, 2020. The actor was reportedly shot in the head in a drive-by shooting in his hometown of California.

Ortiz played the role of Tomas Cantillo, a young gang member, in the critically acclaimed series Breaking Bad. He also appeared in the film El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie, which is a sequel to the TV series. Ortiz’s portrayal of Tomas was widely appreciated by fans and critics alike.

Ortiz’s sudden and tragic death has left the entertainment industry in shock. His co-stars and friends from the industry took to social media to express their condolences and pay tribute to the young actor. Breaking Bad star Bryan Cranston tweeted, “Johnny was a talented and caring person who was taken from us too soon. Sending my thoughts and condolences to his family and friends.”

Ortiz’s death is a reminder of the gun violence that continues to plague the United States. The actor’s family has set up a GoFundMe page to cover the funeral expenses and to support Ortiz’s mother and siblings during this difficult time.

Johnny Ortiz’s death is a tragic loss for the entertainment industry and for his loved ones. He will be remembered for his talent, his kindness, and his contributions to the world of film and television. Rest in peace, Johnny Ortiz.

News Source : Head Topics

Source Link :‘Breaking Bad’ actor Mike Batayeh passes away at 52/