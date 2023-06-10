Dead – Death – Obituary News : Mike Batayeh passes away at 52

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Actor and Comedian Mike Batayeh Dies at 52

Actor and comedian Mike Batayeh, best known for his role in ‘Breaking Bad’ as the manager of Gus’s renowned laundry, has passed away at the age of 52. According to reports, Batayeh died of a heart attack while sleeping in his Michigan home on June 1.

His family expressed their grief and said, “It is with great sadness and heavy hearts that my sisters and I announce the passing of our dear brother. He will be greatly missed by those who loved him and his great ability to bring laughter and joy to so many.”

Memorial Ceremony to Be Held on June 16

A memorial ceremony for Mike Batayeh will be held on June 16 at 2 p.m. at the Vermeulen-Sajewski Funeral Home in Plymouth, Michigan.

Breakout Role in ‘Breaking Bad’

Mike Batayeh appeared in three episodes of AMC’s ‘Breaking Bad’ as Dennis Markowski, the manager of the Lavanderia Brillante laundromat, which also served as a meth lab for Walter White and Jesse Pinkman.

During his acting career, Batayeh appeared on shows such as ‘It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia,’ ‘Sleeper Cell,’ ‘The Bernie Mac Show,’ ‘Boy Meets World,’ and ‘Everybody Loves Raymond.’ He co-starred in Paul Weitz’s ‘American Dreamz,’ ‘Don’t Mess with the Zohan,’ ‘Gas,’ and played Mike in the 2012 film ‘Detroit Unleaded.’

Comedy Career

Mike Batayeh was also a renowned comedian who performed and headlined in notable comedy clubs like New York’s Gotham and Los Angeles’ Laugh Factory, Comedy Store, the Improv, and the Icehouse. He was one of the first American comedians to perform for Middle Eastern audiences.

Batayeh performed in Dubai, where he shot a Showtime Arabia special, as well as Egypt, Lebanon, Nazareth, and Jordan. The Jordanian royal family invited Batayeh to appear at the Amman International Comedy Festival two years in a row.

Final Thoughts

The entertainment industry has lost a talented actor and comedian with the passing of Mike Batayeh. His contributions to the industry will never be forgotten, and his humor and laughter will be sorely missed by his fans and loved ones.

We offer our condolences to his family and friends during this difficult time.

