Dead – Death – Obituary News : Mike Berry: Discover More About His Passing Away

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Mike Berry Obituary, Death Cause

We must break the news to you that Mike Berry has died away; it is with heavy hearts that we do so. We all felt a great deal of love and admiration for him. Because of the deep effect that his departure has made on each and every one of us, we are all going through a significant sense of bereavement as a direct result of it. Mike, who had a heart attack the previous week, lost his valiant battle against heart disease today after a protracted and arduous fight against the disease.

A Battle Against Heart Disease

Mike had been battling heart disease for quite some time. Mike has been coping with heart illness for a considerable amount of time. Mike’s accomplishments in the world of dog fancy earned him a great deal of respect among the community of dog enthusiasts and earned him a substantial number of friends in the community. Mike is known for being an expert dog handler and breeder of Bedlington Terriers.

Sincere Sympathies

The members of The Canine Chronicle’s team would like to express their most sincere sympathies not only to his wife Kate and his son Aiden, but also to the rest of his family, friends, and anybody else whose lives have been deeply touched as a direct result of learning of his passing. We are very sorry for your loss. We are deeply sorry for the loss you have suffered. Everyone is going to miss Mike deeply, and in a way that goes much beyond the level of the surface relationship that they shared with him.

Mike Berry obituary Mike Berry death Mike Berry funeral Mike Berry life and legacy Mike Berry memorial service

News Source : obituary archive

Source Link :Mike Berry Obituary, Learn More About Mike Berry Death – obituary archive/