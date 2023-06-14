Dead – Death – Obituary News : Mike Deichmann: Family Mourns Loss and Cause of Death

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Remembering Mike Deichmann: A Tribute to an Extraordinary Life

Mike Deichmann, a well-known and esteemed entrepreneur and small business owner, passed away peacefully on June 11, 2023, at his home in New Bern, North Carolina. He was born in Durham, North Carolina, on April 19, 1944, and was predeceased by his sister Betsy Deichmann Monroe, his parents Donald and Gretchen Deichmann, his stepfather Howard Speer, and his nephew Guy Smith.

Despite his passing, Mike’s legacy lives on through the countless lives he touched during his time on earth. As news of his death circulates online, people are eager to learn more about this remarkable man’s life and accomplishments.

A Life of Passion and Dedication

Before embarking on his successful career as an entrepreneur, Mike attended North Carolina Wesleyan College and Edwards Military Academy. He was a dedicated automotive enthusiast and was passionate about his company, Trent Cadillac, Buick and GMC. Following in his father’s footsteps, he became the nation’s youngest Cadillac dealership owner.

Mike’s love for cars led him to become close friends with Carroll Shelby and work alongside him for many years at Shelby American in Las Vegas. However, his interests weren’t limited to just cars. He also had a passion for boats, which he cultivated by spending time with his father, a captain, on the seas east of North Carolina.

Mike’s father instilled in him the principle that “as you go through life, you will leave a wake like the one behind this boat.” This philosophy guided Mike’s life, and he lived it with unwavering drive, selfless compassion, and undying optimism.

A Devoted Family Man

Mike’s most significant legacy is the love and devotion he had for his family. He leaves behind his loving wife Toni, his daughter Gretchen Leonard and her husband Fred of Texas, his grandchildren Victoria Riggs and Marshall Leonard of Texas, and his brother Pete Deichmann.

Despite his busy schedule, Mike always made time for his family, and his devotion to them was unwavering. His family and loved ones are mourning his passing, and his obituary and funeral rites have not been made public. It is expected that they will be private and held in the presence of his beloved family members and friends.

A Memorial Service to Remember

On Thursday, June 22, 2023, at 11:00 a.m., a memorial service will be held at First Presbyterian Church in New Bern, North Carolina, to honor Mike’s life and legacy. Friends and family are invited to attend a memorial service at the New Bern Country Club from noon to three.

Instead of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Craven County Hospice and First Presbyterian Church in New Bern. Mike’s memory will live on through the countless lives he touched, and he will be remembered for his unwavering dedication to his family, community, and the many passions he pursued during his extraordinary life.

Deichmann SE history Mike Deichmann legacy Deichmann SE leadership Mike Deichmann tribute Deichmann SE future plans

News Source : Esajaelina

Source Link :Deichmann SE Mike Deichmann obituary and cause of death: Family mourns the loss/