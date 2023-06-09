Dead – Death – Obituary News : Mike Dion Dies: Cause of Death and Recent Obituaries

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Remembering Mike Dion: A Life Well-Lived

Mike Dion, a courageous fighter who battled esophageal cancer for over two and a half years, passed away at the Moffitt Cancer Center with his devoted wife by his side. His friends and family are invited to attend a memorial service at his home in South Burlington, Vermont on August 5 from 3-7 p.m.

A Life of Adventure

Mike Dion had lived in Vermont for most of his life, having graduated from Rice Memorial High School before enlisting in the United States Army, where he spent most of his service in Korea. After returning to Vermont, he met his wife Lynette, and they spent the next 25 years together. Mike was known for his boundless supply of wit and laughter, and his loved ones cherished him for it.

Mike and Lynette enjoyed a wide variety of outdoor activities, including golfing, riding motorcycles, snowmobiling, hiking in the woods, going on boats, going on road trips, tending to the landscaping and the pool. They had a particular love for music, sports, and racing, and visited countless events and breathtaking locations around the United States and abroad.

A Passionate Worker

Mike was a dedicated worker, having worked for Keurig for several years in Vermont before relocating to Florida, where he worked for Nestle Waters. Despite his illness, he never let it dampen his spirits, and he continued to work hard and make a positive impact on those around him.

A Legacy to Cherish

Mike is survived by his wife Lynette, mother Barbara Dion, sisters Mary Jo Miller (Randy), Melissa Dion (Holly), and brother Marty Dion (Holly), as well as in-laws Carol Loges, Mark Loges (Tara), and Brian Loges (Debbie), and numerous nieces, nephews, and other relatives. His father, Robert (Butch) Dion, and father-in-law, Donald Loges, predeceased him.

Mike Dion leaves behind a legacy of courage, determination, and love. He will be remembered by all who knew him as a man who lived life to the fullest, never giving up on his dreams, and always bringing joy and laughter to those around him.

Rest in peace, Mike Dion.

