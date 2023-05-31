Dead – Death – Obituary News : Mike Quinn, Professional Bodybuilder, Passes Away at 61

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Remembering the Legacy of “Mighty” Mike Quinn

Tragically, Mike Quinn has passed away at the age of 61 after a prolonged struggle with a chronic illness. On May 30, 2023, Kellie Quinn, the sister of the deceased, took to Facebook to share the tragic news.

A Trailblazer in Bodybuilding

Throughout the 1980s and 90s, Quinn made a name for himself as a highly respected bodybuilder, competing at the highest levels of the sport. With his entertaining nature and charismatic attitude, he was a trailblazer in many respects. Mike was widely recognized in the community for his daring demeanor, impressive physique, and colossal biceps.

A Fearless Advocate for the Sport

Quinn’s willingness to address controversial subjects, including the use of steroids, sets him apart from many of his peers. Quinn’s fearlessness in expressing his thoughts and insights on the sport resonated deeply with fans, who recognized his profound understanding of the game.

A Career of Achievement

Quinn participated in a total of four Mr. Olympia competitions during his career. In his debut at the 1988 Mr. Olympia, he achieved his best finish, coming in fifth place. The event was ultimately won by the legendary eight-time champion, Lee Haney. Mike Quinn has recently achieved a remarkable feat by winning the NABBA Mr. Universe London title, which puts him in the same league as the legendary bodybuilders Arnold Schwarzenegger and Steeve Reeves.

Mike Quinn Death and Obituary

“Mighty” Mike Quinn, the professional bodybuilding star from the 1980s, has died at the age of 61. Quinn’s sister, Kellie, confirmed his passing in a Facebook post on May 30, 2023. The post didn’t include when Quinn died but said it was after suffering from an undisclosed illness.

On November 18, 1961, Mike Quinn came into the world. In 1981, he entered the AAU Mr. America bodybuilding competition, marking his debut in the sport. He emerged victorious in the overall Teen category and secured the 10th position in the heavyweight class.

In 1987, Quinn won the NPC USA overall championship, which earned him his IFBB pro card. This came after he had been competing at the national amateur level for a year. In that same year, he debuted as a professional and secured the fourth position in the Detroit Pro Championships.

In 1988, Quinn participated in 10 competitions. In a series of shows, he consistently ranked among the top seven competitors. His efforts culminated in a sixth-place finish during his debut Mr. Olympia contest. In that show, Lee Haney emerged victorious, securing his fifth Sandow trophy out of the total of eight.

In 1989 and 1990, Quinn made a comeback to the Olympia and secured the seventh and 11th positions, respectively. Despite never winning a professional competition, Quinn gained widespread recognition and a global following, frequently gracing the covers of various magazines.

In 1991, it was reported that a number of bodybuilding stars, among them Quinn, had departed from the IFBB and joined Vince McMahon’s World Bodybuilding Federation. According to available information, Quinn’s participation in the WBF competition was limited to a single event – the WBF Grand Prix, where they secured the 12th position. After the company’s collapse in just one year, Quinn submitted an application to rejoin the IFBB.

A Legacy Remembered

Mike Quinn’s passing marks the loss of a true legend in the bodybuilding world. His remarkable achievements, fearless advocacy, and charismatic nature will be remembered and celebrated by fans around the globe.

Kellie Quinn, Mike’s sister, revealed the tragic news on Facebook.

“After a long illness, my brother Mike, a.k.a. “Mighty Mike Quinn”, has received his angel wings. Michael touched many lives, and will be missed. We’ll love you always,Kellie ” Kellie Quinn wrote.

