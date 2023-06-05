Dead – Death – Obituary News : Mike Tyson’s Daughter’s Tragic Accident: Family Devastated

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

The Tragic Death of Mike Tyson’s Daughter Exodus Tyson

Mike Tyson is a well-known former heavyweight boxing champion who has experienced incredible highs and lows throughout his career and personal life. One of the most devastating moments in Tyson’s life was the death of his daughter, Exodus Tyson.

Exodus Tyson’s Life

Exodus Tyson was born in March 2005 to Mike Tyson and his partner, Sol Xochitl. At the time, Tyson had retired from boxing after losing successive bouts to Danny Williams and Kevin McBride. Despite his retirement and financial troubles, Tyson had a stable personal life with Sol Xochitl, and they shared two children, Miguel and Exodus.

The Tragic Accident

On May 26, 2009, Exodus was playing on a treadmill that was switched off. However, she accidentally tied the cord of the machine to her neck, and her elder brother Miguel discovered her. Her mother, Sol Xochitl, untied the cord and immediately called 911. Medics performed CPR on Exodus and rushed her to the hospital, but she could not be saved and passed away on May 27, 2009.

Tyson’s Grief and Public Statement

Mike Tyson was inconsolable after the tragic accident and went through severe mental stress. However, he had the courage to speak publicly about his daughter’s passing in an exclusive interview with Oprah Winfrey. Tyson took responsibility for her burial and did not hold any animosity or anger towards anyone. He did not want to know the details of how she died and did not blame anyone for her death.

Tyson’s Children

Mike Tyson has six children, excluding his deceased daughter Exodus, who passed away at the age of 4. He has two children with his current partner, Lakiha Spicer, named Milan and Morocco. His eldest daughter, Mikey Lorna, is a plus-sized model and was born to Kimberly Scarborough during her relationship with Tyson. He also has two children with his ex-wife Monica Turner, named Rayna Tyson and Amir Tyson.

Conclusion

The death of Exodus Tyson was a tragic moment in Mike Tyson’s life, and he continues to mourn her passing. Despite his past troubles, Tyson has become an advocate for mental health and has spoken openly about his struggles. He remains a beloved figure in the world of boxing and beyond.

News Source : Sportsmanor

Source Link :How Did Mike Tyson’s 4 Year Old Daughter Die – Tragic Accident That Destroyed the Boxer’s Family/