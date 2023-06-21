Dead – Death – Obituary News : Mikylah Wright Death: More Information on Louisville KY Passing

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Mikylah Wright Obituary: Remembering a Life Well-Lived

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Mikylah Wright on November 2, 2022. He was the son of Robert and Rosemary (Francis) Wright and was born on May 8th, 1945 in Rushville, Indiana. He passed away at the age of 77.

Family and Personal Life

Mikylah Wright married Mary Kathleen “Kathy” Kuhn on December 24, 1967. She passed away on November 2, 2019, preceding him in death. He is survived by his daughters Amanda K. Matheny and husband Mark of Columbus, and Abby L. Wright of Macomb, Illinois; bonus daughter Erin Jessup and husband Adam of Laurel; brother Phil Wright and wife Norene of Manilla; grandchildren Ben Matheny and Mary Beth Jones and husband Josh; sister-in-law Linda Adkins and husband Steve of Shelbyville; brother-in-law Calvin Kuhn and wife Liz of Indianapolis; and a number of nieces and nephews.

Mike’s parents, brother John Wright, and his wife Patty all passed away before him. Kathy was the last member of Mike’s immediate family to pass away.

Mike attended Manilla High School and received his diploma in 1963. In addition, he studied at both Franklin and Indiana Business Colleges. Mike served in the United States Army from 1965 through 1967, stationed in the United States during the Vietnam War.

Community and Professional Life

Mike was an active participant in the Zion Evangelical Church community, where he held positions on both the church council and the Zion Cemetery board of directors. He was also a part of the band Zion Hammers.

Mike’s career in public accounting began more than four decades ago when he joined the Indiana State Board of Accounts as an auditor. He worked the land his entire life and was interested in military history, ancient Massey-Harris tractors, and watching sports on television. He was a participant in the Senior and Men’s golf leagues, in addition to being a member of the Rush County American Legion and the Rushville Benevolent and Protective Order of the Elks. He played golf all the time and enjoyed it.

Visitation and Funeral Services

Visitation will be held on Friday, November 11, 2022, from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Freeman Family Funeral Homes and Crematory, Carmony-Ewing Chapel, located at 819 S. Harrison St. in Shelbyville. On Saturday, November 12, 2022, visitation will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. at the Zion Evangelical Church, which is located at 7025 ECR 100 N in Shelbyville.

Funeral services will be held in the church on Saturday morning at 11 a.m., and Pastor Brad Schultz will preside over the ceremony. Zion Cemetery is located in Shelby County and will serve as the location for the interment.

Memorial Donations

In memory of Mikylah Wright, memorial donations may be sent to the Zion Evangelical Church Memorial Fund, Our Hospice of South Central Indiana, located at 2626 E. 17th Street, Columbus, Indiana 47401, the Manilla Volunteer Fire Department, located at 9234 IN-44, Manilla, Indiana 46150, or the American Cancer Society.

Mikylah Wright lived a full and meaningful life, leaving behind a legacy of love, community involvement, and hard work. He will be deeply missed by all those who knew and loved him.

Mikylah Wright Louisville KY Mikylah Wright obituary Mikylah Wright death Mikylah Wright funeral Mikylah Wright cause of death

News Source : obituary archive

Source Link :Mikylah Wright Obituary Louisville KY, Learn More About Mikylah Wright Death – obituary archive/