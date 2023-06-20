Dead – Death – Obituary News : Milwaukee Juneteenth celebrations end in six teen deaths.

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Six Teenagers Shot Dead at Milwaukee’s June 19 Celebration

Milwaukee was left in shock on Monday afternoon as news broke of a shooting that claimed the lives of six teenagers. The incident occurred at the spot where the city’s June 19 celebration had just ended, in front of the Greater Philadelphia Church of God in Christ. Witnesses reported that the shooting took place around 4:20 p.m., and a bystander captured the aftermath on a Facebook Live video. According to local media, the victims, four girls and two boys, were between 14 and 19 years old.

Milwaukee Police Chief Jeffrey Norman confirmed that six youths had been shot, including a 17-year-old who may have been a gunman himself and is now in custody. Police are still looking for other suspects who have not yet been identified. The chief suggested that the shooting may have arisen from an argument between several girls and young women, but he did not know what sparked the altercation. The wounded suffered injuries that varied in severity, but none were believed to be life-threatening.

At a press conference, Chief Norman expressed his dismay at the violence and called for action to address the root causes. “Milwaukee, what’s wrong with our kids?” he asked. “Parents, guardians, elders, we must work to stop the violence our children are bringing onto these streets. No handgun, no weapon of destruction should be in the hands of our little ones.” He noted that he had attended the June 19 celebrations in the city for eight years without such deadly consequences.

Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson also condemned the shooting, describing it as “totally, utterly unacceptable.” He emphasized that the June 19 event had been a safe and positive experience for thousands of people, who had come together to build a sense of community. “That’s the true story of this day,” he said.

Eyewitness T. Jenkins told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel that the shooting began after an argument between two women. A young man pulled out a gun, and people scattered. Jenkins said that the man carried out part of the shooting, and he provided aid to a young woman who had been shot in the neck. The scene was chaotic, with crowds of people still on the streets even though the festival had officially ended.

The June 19 celebration had attracted thousands of people to King Drive, where vendors sold food and merchandise, and community organizations offered resources, snacks, and giveaways. Music blared from stalls and food trucks, and youth dance groups, marching bands, and drill teams entertained the crowds. The parade down King Drive earlier in the day had been a highlight of the event, with police officers stationed at several points along the route.

Vendor Keith Caldwell, who witnessed the shooting, spoke of the need for gun control in the wake of the tragedy. “Right now it’s like an uncontrollable situation,” he said. The incident is a stark reminder of the ongoing problem of gun violence in the United States, which claimed many lives over the past weekend alone.

The shooting in Milwaukee is a tragedy that has touched the entire community. As the victims are mourned and their families are supported, it is vital that steps are taken to prevent such senseless violence from happening again. The words of Chief Norman and Mayor Johnson should be heeded, and efforts should be made to address the underlying causes of youth violence. Only through collective action can we hope to build a safer and more peaceful society.

