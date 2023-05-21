Dead – Death – Obituary News : Milwaukee principal McWilliams passes away

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Remembering Stanley McWilliams: A Dedicated Educator and Father Figure

Milwaukee Public Schools announced on Saturday night that Stanley McWilliams, the principal of the Wisconsin Conservatory of Lifelong Learning (WCLL), had passed away at the age of 54. McWilliams had served in the district for over 30 years, starting as a middle school teacher and working his way up to become an assistant principal at three different schools and eventually the principal of North Division High School. In 2016, he became the principal of WCLL, where he remained until his passing.

McWilliams was an alumnus of Rust College, a historically Black college in Mississippi, and was known for his strong commitment to the district’s students and families. MPS officials released a statement expressing their condolences and noting that McWilliams would be greatly missed. They also announced that there would be support available for students and staff at WCLL, where McWilliams had made a significant impact during his tenure.

One former student, Jennifer, remembered McWilliams as having a “big soft heart” and being more than just a principal. “He was a father figure, a mentor, a protector,” she wrote. “He always gave great advice. He was very well respected and he will truly be missed. He made a great impact on a lot of young lives.”

McWilliams was also involved in a curriculum and professional development committee that helped develop curriculum related to the Black Lives Matter movement, according to MPS materials. His dedication to social justice and equity was evident in his work as an educator and administrator.

As the last day of school at WCLL approaches, the community is mourning the loss of a beloved leader and role model. McWilliams’ legacy will live on through the countless lives he touched and the impact he had on the district and its students. Funeral arrangements are pending, but his memory will be cherished by all who knew him.

