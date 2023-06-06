Dead – Death – Obituary News : Milwaukee teen found deceased in tow lot, mother’s search

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Milwaukee Teen Found Dead in Vehicle at Tow Lot After Days of Searching

The family of Milwaukee teen James Stokes went from making flyers for a missing person to posters for a memorial. The 17-year-old was found dead in a vehicle at the Milwaukee tow lot days after a crash. The 17-year-old was in a car on Thursday, June 1 that crashed into a tree, but his body wasn’t found until Monday after days of searching and pleading from his family for help to find him.

“He loved me dearly, and it’s heartbreaking that I can’t get him back,” said Kina King, Stokes’ mother.

On June 1, King’s son, James, didn’t come home. His body was found Monday in a crashed stolen car in a Milwaukee tow lot. “I feel like I was betrayed by the police,” said King.

King said she tried to file a missing person’s report shortly after the crash but was told her son wasn’t gone long enough. She knew he was with a friend that night, and the friend was injured in a crash near 91st and Fond du Lac. King said they searched the crash area, made flyers and later filed a report. “Something isn’t right,” said King. “My son is out there somewhere. He’s hurt. Please find him.”

Andre Davis witnessed the crash. “Saw a white truck on the wrong side of the lane, speeding towards me,” said Davis. “Came past and went straight through the red light. Next thing I know, I hear a big old boom, and I see the dude ejected from the car. I didn’t see anybody run from the truck.”

Milwaukee police said the SUV was stolen and a teen boy at the scene was injured and taken to the hospital, but Stokes was nowhere to be found. “My son’s been missing almost four days. He’s not home. This is not normal for my son,” said King.

On Monday, King was with the police again when she received the devastating news. “I sat down, and he said, ‘Ma’am, we found your son. He’s decomposed,'” said King. “I said, ‘What?'”

Stokes’ body was found in the back of an SUV at the 38th and Lincoln tow lot. King said she warned him to stay out of trouble. “I’m going to lose you to the streets,” said King. “He didn’t listen. But that’s life, you know?” She admitted it’s part of the reason why her son is dead but questioned why he wasn’t found sooner.

Milwaukee police said Tuesday appears there were three people in the car, but it was not clear whether the driver was in custody. Police and the Department of Public Works are looking into what happened and why it took days before Stokes was found in the city’s tow lot.

The tragic death of James Stokes has left his family, friends, and community in mourning. It’s a stark reminder of the dangers of car theft and reckless driving, and the importance of reporting missing persons as soon as possible. May James rest in peace, and may his loved ones find comfort in each other during this difficult time.

News Source : Bill Miston

Source Link :Teen found dead at Milwaukee tow lot, mother recounts search for him/