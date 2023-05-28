Dead – Death – Obituary News : Miners’ leader Tyrone O’Sullivan honored after passing at 77

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Legendary Miners’ Leader Tyrone O’Sullivan Passes Away at Age 77

The mining industry has lost a true icon and a champion for the workers with the passing of Tyrone O’Sullivan at the age of 77. O’Sullivan was a leader of a group of miners who used their redundancy money to purchase Tower Colliery in Hirwaun in 1994, which became a symbol for the miners’ resistance in the 1990s.

Born and raised in the heart of the South Wales coalfield and into a mining family, O’Sullivan epitomized the strength and depth of the mining industry and what it meant to the communities of South Wales. He was the former National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) branch secretary and remained the chairman of Goitre Tower Anthracite Ltd, the owners of Tower Colliery, right up until his death.

Reflecting on his time at the deep pit in 2018, O’Sullivan spoke of his “incredible memories” and said, “We changed what the mining industry was and we made an incredible difference to the Cynon Valley.” His legacy will live on as a true working-class hero who defied Thatcher and helped save Tower Colliery.

Tributes have poured in from politicians, union leaders, and colleagues who knew him personally. Shavanah Taj, the general secretary for Wales TUC, called him a “giant in Welsh union movement” and said that he was always ready to advise, support, and stand in solidarity, determined to ensure the next generation is prepared for battles of today.

Dawn Bowden MS, who represents Merthyr Tydfil and Rhymney, said, “He will always be remembered as the man who defied Thatcher and helped save Tower colliery. A true working-class hero who will be sadly missed by his family, friends, and the Labour movement.” Gower MP Tonia Antoniazzi called him a “towering figure of trade unionism and the Labour movement” and said that she was proud to know him as a warm, sincere, and intelligent member of Gower CLP.

Rhondda Cynon Taf council leader Andrew Morgan tweeted that he had known O’Sullivan for more than 30 years and was “very sorry to hear… the legend of Tower Colliery has passed away.” Cardiff Central MP Jo Stevens tweeted that he was a “legendary south Wales miner and trades unionist whose story will continue to be told for years to come.”

Baroness Wilcox of Newport, who sits in the House of Lords for Labour, added, “My dear late stepfather Terry Howells was a miner for most of his working life and knew Tyrone who epitomized the strength and depth of the mining industry and what it meant to the communities of south Wales. May he rest in peace.”

Tyrone O’Sullivan’s passing is a loss not just for the mining industry but for all those who believe in the power of collective action to bring about positive change. He will be remembered as a tireless advocate for workers’ rights and a true hero to the communities he served.

News Source : ITV News

Source Link :Tributes paid to miners’ leader Tyrone O’Sullivan who has died aged 77/