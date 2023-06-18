Dead – Death – Obituary News : Mini truck hits bull, results in fatal accident

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Tragic Accident in Gangaram Ki Dhani Near Lathi Area

On Saturday night, a tragic accident occurred in Gangaram Ki Dhani near Lathi area on National Highway 11 where a mini truck collided with a bull resulting in the death of the bull on the spot. The mini truck was also damaged extensively in the accident. According to reports, the mini truck was passing through the area on National Highway 11 when a bull suddenly appeared in front of it while crossing the road. The driver of the mini truck applied brakes to save the bull but unfortunately, the bull got hit by the truck resulting in its death. The mini truck also got damaged in the accident.

Fortunately, the accident happened at a time when there was no one else on the road due to the late night hour which prevented any further damage or injuries. Upon hearing the collision, some locals who were staying at a nearby hotel rushed to the scene. They immediately informed the authorities and NHAI officials. The officials arrived at the scene and cleared the road and ensured the safety of other drivers on the highway. The dead bull was also removed from the road and the area was cleaned up.

The accident was tragic and unfortunate for the bull which lost its life in the accident. However, it could have been much worse if there were other people or vehicles on the road at the time of the accident. The NHAI officials and locals acted promptly and responsibly to ensure the safety of other drivers on the highway. The incident highlights the importance of responsible driving and being aware of your surroundings while on the road.

Conclusion

The tragic accident in Gangaram Ki Dhani near Lathi area is a reminder of the importance of safe driving and being aware of your surroundings while on the road. It is important to be careful and responsible while driving to ensure the safety of yourself and others on the road. The NHAI officials and locals acted promptly and responsibly to ensure the safety of other drivers on the highway, which prevented any further damage or injuries. It is important that we all learn from this incident and take steps to prevent similar accidents from happening in the future.

News Source : Deepak Soni

Source Link :minitruck hit the bull, death | accident : मिनीट्रक ने मारी बैल को टक्कर, मौत/