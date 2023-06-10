Dead – Death – Obituary News : “Minister Raju Introduces AI Cameras to Reduce Kerala’s Road Death Rate”

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

AI Cameras Help Reduce Road Accident Deaths in Kerala

Kerala Transport Minister Antony Raju announced on Friday that the installation of Artificial Intelligence (AI) cameras in the state has helped reduce the road accident death rate. Speaking after an evaluation meeting of the cameras as part of the ‘Safe Kerala’ project, Raju said that on average, 12 road accident deaths were reported per day before the cameras were installed, but this has now dropped to 5-8 in the state.

Violations Detected by AI Cameras

The AI cameras, which have been operational since June 5, have detected 3,52,730 violations in just four days. Keltron, which verifies the detections, uploaded 19,790 cases onto the integrated transport monitoring system. The Motor Vehicles Department has issued chellans in 10,457 violations, including 7,896 cases of passengers in cars not wearing seat belts, 6,153 cases of riders without helmets, and 715 cases of pillion riders without helmets.

Mandatory Seat Belts for Heavy Vehicle Drivers and Front Seat Passengers

Minister Raju also announced that seat belts will be made mandatory for drivers and front seat passengers of heavy vehicles from September 1. The cameras also detected violations by 56 government vehicles, including VIP cars, and 10 chellans were issued. Raju said that directions were given to Keltron to increase the infrastructure to register the violations detected into the integrated transport monitoring system, including increasing manpower.

Safe Kerala Project and Corruption Charges

The ‘Safe Kerala’ project, which aims to reduce road accidents and traffic violations in the state, has faced corruption charges from the Congress since its inauguration in April. The project, which cost Rs 232 crore, includes the installation of AI cameras. The Kerala government entered into an agreement with Keltron for the project in 2020, and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan inaugurated it in April this year. Senior government officials also participated in the recent evaluation meeting of the AI cameras.

Conclusion

The AI cameras have proven to be an effective tool in reducing road accident deaths and detecting traffic violations in Kerala. The mandatory use of seat belts for heavy vehicle drivers and front seat passengers is another step towards ensuring road safety in the state. The government’s commitment to increasing infrastructure and manpower for the integrated transport monitoring system is also encouraging. While corruption charges may have been raised against the ‘Safe Kerala’ project, its success in reducing road accidents and saving lives cannot be ignored.

News Source : Mathrubhumi

Source Link :Minister Antony Raju, AI Cameras, Antony Raju, Kerala road accidents, death rate, AI camera fine, kerala latest news