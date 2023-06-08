Dead – Death – Obituary News : Minor girl crushed to death by unidentified vehicle in Gonda

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

10-Year-Old Girl Dies After Being Hit by Four-Wheeler in Karnailganj, Gonda

The incident took place on Thursday afternoon when a 10-year-old girl, Swati, resident of Gram Umariya, was crossing the Karnailganj-Katra Bazaar road. She was hit by a four-wheeler, which was moving at a high speed, and was severely injured. People around the area immediately took her to CHC Karnailganj, where the doctors declared her dead on arrival.

The Incident

Swati, daughter of Mittu Lal Yadav, was crossing the road when a speeding four-wheeler hit her. The driver didn’t stop and fled the scene. The locals rushed to her aid and called the police. The police arrived at the spot and took the body for post-mortem.

The Aftermath

The incident has left the family and the locals in shock. The parents of the girl are inconsolable and demand justice for their daughter. The locals have also demanded strict action against the driver and have urged the authorities to take measures to prevent such accidents in the future.

The Police Investigation

The police have launched an investigation into the matter and are trying to identify the driver. They have also registered a case against the driver under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Motor Vehicles Act.

The Need for Road Safety

This incident highlights the need for road safety measures, especially in rural areas. The lack of proper infrastructure and awareness regarding road safety often leads to such accidents. The authorities need to take measures to educate people about road safety and ensure that proper infrastructure is in place to prevent such incidents.

Conclusion

The incident is a tragic reminder of the importance of road safety. It is crucial that we take measures to prevent such accidents and ensure that justice is served to the victims. We must also take responsibility for our actions on the road and ensure that we follow traffic rules and regulations to prevent such incidents.

Gonda accident news Tragic incident in Gonda Minor girl killed in road accident in Gonda Gonda road safety concerns Community mourning after fatal accident in Gonda

News Source : Amar Ujala Digital Team

Source Link :Gonda News:बच्ची को अज्ञात वाहन ने कुचला, मौत – Accident Death Minor Girl/