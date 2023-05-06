Dead – Death – Obituary News : Miss Universe Australia Finalist Dies at 23 in Horse-Riding Accident

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

The Pageant World Mourns the Loss of Miss Universe Australia Finalist Sienna Weir

The beauty pageant industry is grieving the loss of one of its own after Miss Universe Australia finalist Sienna Weir passed away at the age of 23. Her agency, Scoop Management, shared a tribute video on Instagram featuring photos of the model, with the caption “Forever in our hearts”.

Tragic Accident

Sienna Weir died after being taken off life support following a horseback riding accident, according to News.com.au. The accident occurred on April 2nd at the Windsor Polo Grounds in Sydney, where her horse fell. She was rushed to Westmead Hospital and spent several weeks on life support before she passed away.

A Passion for Horses

Sienna had a double degree in English literature and psychology from Sydney University and was an avid horse rider. She had a “deep and unmoving love for show jumping” and had been horse-riding since she was just three years old. She traveled to rural Sydney two to three times a week to train and compete, and would often compete around New South Wales or broader Australia every other weekend.

A Heartfelt Tribute

Following the tragic news, Australian photographer Chris Dwyer, who had worked with Sienna on several occasions, took to social media to pay tribute to the fallen beauty queen. He wrote on his Instagram Stories, “You were one of the kindest souls in the world, you lit up the room and the world is a lot darker now that you are gone. Hope wherever you are, you’re being the gremlin we all know and love. Miss you so much already.”

Model Sofia Reynal also shared her tribute on her page, “You are forever the angel we always knew, beaming with so much joy, looking above us, touching the hearts of everyone who was lucky to have met you. My heart breaks, no words could ever describe the pain that stems from so much love. That love you unconditionally shined.”

Condolences Flood Social Media

Sienna’s Instagram posts were also flooded with condolences from friends and fans alike. Pageant star Jasmin Selberg expressed her sadness, writing in the comments section, “As a fellow equestrian, this pains me even more. Rest in Peace.”

Final Thoughts

The passing of Sienna Weir is a great loss to the pageant world and the wider community. Her love for horses and her dedication to her passion will always be remembered. Our thoughts and condolences go out to her family and friends during this difficult time.

