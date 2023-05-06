Dead – Death – Obituary News : Miss Universe Australia finalist Sienna Weir passes away at 23

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Remembering Miss Universe Australia Finalist Sienna Weir: A Passionate Equestrian and Kind Soul

The world mourns the loss of Miss Universe Australia finalist Sienna Weir, who passed away at the young age of 23 due to a tragic horseback riding accident. Her agency, Scoop Management, confirmed her death on Thursday and posted a tribute video featuring photos of the model, captioned with the words “Forever in our hearts.”

Weir’s accident occurred on April 2 at Windsor Polo Grounds in Sydney, where her horse fell, causing her serious injuries. She was taken to the hospital and remained on life support for several weeks before her untimely passing.

Weir was not only a beauty queen but also a highly educated individual, holding a double degree in English literature and psychology from Sydney University. She had a deep passion for show jumping, which she shared in an interview with Gold Coast Magazine. She said, “My family aren’t quite sure where this passion came from, but I’ve been horse-riding since I was 3 years old and can’t imagine my life without it. I travel to rural Sydney two to three times a week to train and compete around New South Wales or broader Australia every other weekend.”

Weir’s dedication to equestrian sports was evident in her achievements, and she was a rising star in the field. Her passing has left a void in the hearts of her family, friends, and fans who admired her for her beauty, intelligence, and kindness.

Australian photographer Chris Dwyer, who had worked with Weir on several occasions, took to Instagram to express his grief and share his memories of the young model. He wrote, “You were one of the kindest souls in the world, you lit up the room and the world is a lot darker now that you are gone. Hope wherever you are, you’re being the gremlin we all know and love. Miss you so much already.”

Weir’s passing is a reminder of how fragile life can be and how we must cherish every moment. She was an inspiration to many, and her legacy will live on in the memories of those who knew and loved her.

In conclusion, Sienna Weir was a passionate equestrian and a kind soul who left an indelible mark on those who knew her. Her passing is a tragedy, and our hearts go out to her family and friends during this difficult time. We will never forget her beauty, intelligence, and passion for life. Rest in peace, Sienna Weir.

News Source : Evan Rosen

Source Link :Miss Universe Australia finalist Sienna Weir dead at 23 – New York Daily News/