Dead – Death – Obituary News : Miss Universe finalist dies at 23 after horse riding accident

Remembering Sienna Weir: The Tragic Loss of a Miss Universe Finalist

The world was left in shock and sadness following the news of the death of 23-year-old Sienna Weir, a Miss Universe finalist and Australian fitness model. Sienna had been on life support for several weeks before it was turned off on Thursday, following a horror horse riding accident. The details of her passing have not been revealed, but tributes from family, friends, and fans flooded social media, expressing their condolences for the loss of a beautiful and talented young woman.

Sienna was a rising star in the modelling world, and her photos revealed a striking beauty that was matched only by the warmth and kindness of her personality. Her smile, as many have attested, could light up any room, and her intelligence and wit were evident in her double degree in English literature and psychology from Sydney University. Sienna was not only beautiful, but she was also intelligent and driven, with a bright future ahead of her.

The news of her death was met with an outpouring of grief from those who knew and loved her. Her boyfriend, Tom Bull, expressed his heartbreak, saying that they had \”loved with a love that was more than love.\” Friends and family took to social media to pay tribute to Sienna, with one friend saying that \”heaven has gained the most beautiful angel today.\” Another friend shared that Sienna’s smile \”lit up every room\” and that she had been \”so lucky\” to have known the aspiring model.

Sienna’s modelling agency, Scoop Management, shared several photos of the model, stating that she will \”always be remembered.\” Photographer Chris Dwyer, who had worked with Sienna, posted a touching tribute, saying that she was \”one of the kindest souls in the world, and the world is a lot darker now that you are gone.\”

Sienna’s death is a tragic loss for the modelling industry, her family and friends, and for the world. She was one of 27 finalists in the 2022 Australian Miss Universe competition, and her future was bright with plans to move to London to be with her family and further her career. Her passing is a reminder that life is precious and that we must cherish every moment we have with those we love.

The modelling world has lost a rising star, but Sienna’s legacy will live on in the memories of those who knew her and in the impact she made in her short life. Her beauty, intelligence, and kindness will never be forgotten, and her spirit will continue to inspire those who knew her. Rest in peace, Sienna Weir.

News Source : Rebecca Husselbee

Source Link :Sienna Weir dead at 23 – Miss Universe finalist taken off life support after horror ‘horse riding accident’/