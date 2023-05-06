Dead – Death – Obituary News : Miss Universe Finalist Sienna Weir Dies at 23 After Horse Fall

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Sydney: Miss Universe Finalist and Australian Fashion Model Sienna Weir Dies After Horse Accident

Last year’s Miss Universe finalist and Australian fashion model Sienna Weir has died after falling from her horse. The tragic incident took place at the Windsor Polo Grounds in Australia.

How the Accident Happened

The 23-year-old was riding her horse when it suddenly jumped, causing Weir to fall off and suffer serious injuries. She was immediately taken to the hospital, but unfortunately, she couldn’t survive the injuries and passed away.

The incident has left the fashion industry and the Australian community in shock and mourning. Weir was a rising star in the fashion world and had a bright future ahead of her. Her sudden death has left everyone devastated.

Sienna Weir’s Career

Weir was a talented model and had achieved a lot in her short career. She was a finalist in the Miss Universe Australia pageant in 2019 and had worked with several top brands in the fashion industry.

Her stunning looks and charming personality had made her a favorite among fashion designers and photographers. She had graced the covers of several magazines and had become a role model for aspiring models in Australia.

Tributes Pour in for Sienna Weir

Following the news of her death, tributes poured in from all over the world. The fashion industry, her fans, and friends took to social media to express their condolences and pay tribute to the young model.

Miss Universe Australia also posted a tribute to Weir on their Instagram page, saying, “We are deeply saddened by the tragic loss of Sienna Weir. Sienna was a finalist in Miss Universe Australia 2019, and her infectious personality and beautiful smile will be missed by all who knew her.”

Many of her fellow models and friends also shared their memories of Weir, describing her as a kind, talented, and beautiful person. They talked about how she had inspired them and how much she would be missed.

Remembering Sienna Weir

Sienna Weir’s sudden death has left a void in the fashion industry and the Australian community. She was a talented model with a promising career and a bright future ahead of her.

Her infectious smile and charming personality had won the hearts of many, and she will be remembered as a kind and beautiful person who touched the lives of those around her.

Rest in peace, Sienna Weir.

News Source : Lauren

