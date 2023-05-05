Dead – Death – Obituary News : Miss Universe finalist Sienna Weir passes away at 23

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Sienna Weir: Remembering a Rising Star

The world has lost a bright and beautiful young woman with the passing of Sienna Weir. At just 23 years old, Weir was a 2022 Miss Universe finalist and fashion model with a promising future ahead of her. Her tragic death comes after a horse riding accident at the Windsor Polo Grounds in her native Australia on April 2. Despite being rushed to Westmead Hospital and spending two days on life support, Weir ultimately succumbed to her injuries.

Weir’s representatives and family have confirmed her passing, and social media has been flooded with tributes to the rising star. Her friends and loved ones describe her as someone who “lit up every room” and had a contagious zest for life. Weir’s boyfriend, Tom Bull, wrote, “We loved with a love that was more than love,” as local outlets reported on her passing.

Weir’s modeling agency, Scoop Management, also posted a touching tribute to the young equestrian on Instagram. The video features clips of Weir laughing and smiling, along with the caption, “Forever in our hearts.” It’s clear that Weir touched many lives and will be deeply missed.

Sienna Weir was a multi-faceted individual with many passions and interests. She had a double degree in English literature and psychology from Sydney University and was planning a move to the UK to pursue her career and spend time with family. But one of her greatest loves was horse riding and show jumping. Weir referred to horses as “cuddle monsters” and spoke often about her passion for the sport.

In an interview with Gold Coast Magazine in September 2022, Weir said, “Although I’ve lived most of my life in the city, I have a deep and unmoving love for show jumping. My family aren’t quite sure where this passion came from, but I’ve been horse-riding since I was 3 years old and can’t imagine my life without it.”

Weir’s dedication to her passions and her commitment to being a well-rounded individual were qualities that set her apart. When asked about her “essential qualities,” Weir said, “being open to opportunities, sociability, dedication, being multi-faceted as an individual, and having integrity.” She believed in pushing herself to try new things and fully knowing herself, saying, “If I hadn’t done so, I wouldn’t be here!”

Sienna Weir was a beautiful soul, both inside and out. Her loss is a tragedy for all who knew her and for those who were looking forward to seeing where her career would take her. But even in death, Weir’s light will continue to shine. She will be remembered as a rising star who left an indelible mark on those she touched. Heaven has gained a beautiful angel, and she will be deeply missed.

News Source : Thelocalreport.in

Source Link :Miss Universe finalist Sienna Weir dead 23: ‘Heaven gained the most beautiful angel’/