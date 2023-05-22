Dead – Death – Obituary News : Missionary nun in Tayabas dies at 69

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Remembering the Life and Legacy of Mother Teodora Juan, a Pioneer of the MCST

Mother Teodora Juan, the superior general of the Missionary Catechists of Saint Therese of the Infant Jesus (MCST), passed away on May 13, 2021, the Feast of the Ascension. Her life and legacy continue to inspire the congregation she led for many years and the wider Catholic community in the Philippines.

Born in Baliwag, Bulacan, on April 1, 1954, Mother Teodora entered the MCST in 1976 and made her perpetual vows in 1984. She held various leadership positions in the congregation, including provincial superior and councilor. In 2011, she was elected as the superior general, becoming the first Filipina to hold the position.

Under her leadership, the MCST expanded its mission to various parts of the Philippines and overseas, including Italy, Nigeria, Taiwan, and the United States. The congregation now has around 240 missionary nuns who are committed to teaching the Catholic faith and promoting the values of Saint Therese of the Infant Jesus, the patroness of the MCST.

Mother Teodora was also a board member of the Conference of Major Superiors of the Philippines (CMSP), which represents around 400 Catholic religious congregations in the country. Her election to the board in 2020 was a testament to her leadership and service to the Church.

As a pioneer of the MCST, Mother Teodora embodied the spirit of Saint Therese, who lived a life of humility, simplicity, and love. She dedicated her life to serving the poor, the sick, and the marginalized, and inspired many young women to follow in her footsteps.

In a statement, the CMSP expressed its gratitude for Mother Teodora’s service to the Church and her advocacy for the rights and welfare of women and children. “Mother Teodora was a true leader and shepherd who guided her flock with compassion, wisdom, and courage,” the statement read.

The MCST sisters also paid tribute to Mother Teodora on social media, saying, “As Jesus ascended into heaven, he took our dear Mother Teodora with him. We will always remember her as a loving mother, a faithful servant, and a true sister to all.”

Mother Teodora’s passing is a great loss to the MCST and the Catholic community in the Philippines, but her legacy will continue to inspire generations of missionary nuns and laypeople who share her passion for serving God and others. As she joins the ranks of the saints and angels in heaven, we pray that her soul may rest in peace and that her example may continue to guide us on our journey of faith and love.

