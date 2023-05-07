Dead – Death – Obituary News : Mississippi Party Shooting Leaves 1 Dead, 6 Injured

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Tragedy Strikes Cinco de Mayo Party in Mississippi: One Dead and Six Injured in Shooting

The festive Cinco de Mayo celebrations turned into a nightmare for patrons of The Scratch Kitchen restaurant in Ocean Springs, Mississippi, as a gunman opened fire late Friday night, killing one person and injuring at least six others. The incident occurred at around 10:00 p.m. on Government Street, where the restaurant was hosting a lively party with an estimated 200 people in attendance.

According to Ocean Springs Police Captain Ryan LeMaire, the shooter, who remains unidentified, ran past the security staff at the entrance to the patio where the party was taking place. The owner of The Scratch Kitchen, Brittany Alexander, confirmed that the perpetrator was not a customer and did not have the required armband to be on the premises. The police have not disclosed any motives for the shooting, and no arrests have been made so far.

The victims, whose identities have not been released, were rushed to nearby hospitals for medical treatment. The extent of their injuries is still unknown. Sadly, one of the victims, 19-year-old Chase Harmon from Pascagoula, succumbed to his injuries and died at the scene.

The incident has left the community in shock and mourning. Ocean Springs Mayor, Shea Dobson, expressed his condolences to the families of the victims and urged the community to come together to support them. “Our community is heartbroken over the senseless act of violence that occurred last night. Our thoughts and prayers are with the families of those affected by this tragedy. We stand together as a community to support them during this difficult time,” he said.

The Scratch Kitchen, known for its Southern-style cuisine, has been a popular spot for locals and tourists alike. The restaurant has been closed since the shooting, and the owners have released a statement expressing their shock and sadness at the incident. “We are devastated by the tragic events that occurred at our establishment last night. Our hearts go out to the victims and their families, and we are cooperating fully with law enforcement to bring the perpetrator to justice,” the statement read.

The shooting has once again highlighted the issue of gun violence in America, with calls for stricter gun control laws and increased safety measures in public places. The incident occurred just days after the US celebrated National Gun Violence Awareness Day on June 4th, which aims to raise awareness about the devastating impact of gun violence on communities across the country.

The Mississippi shooting is just one of several mass shootings that have occurred in the US in recent years, including the 2017 Las Vegas shooting, which left 58 people dead and over 800 injured. The incident at The Scratch Kitchen has reignited the debate on gun control and the need for action to prevent such tragedies from happening in the future.

As the investigation into the shooting continues, the community of Ocean Springs is coming together to support the victims and their families. Vigils and memorials are being held to honor the memory of Chase Harmon and pray for the recovery of the injured. The incident has left a lasting impact on the community, who are determined to overcome this tragedy and emerge stronger together.

News Source : Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer

Source Link :1 dead, at least 6 injured at Mississippi party shooting | National News/