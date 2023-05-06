Dead – Death – Obituary News : Mississippi shooting: 1 dead, 6 injured

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Deadly Shooting at a Cinco de Mayo Party in Mississippi

A festive Cinco de Mayo celebration turned into a tragedy when a shooting occurred at The Scratch Kitchen in Ocean Springs, Mississippi, late Friday night. One person was killed, and six others were injured in the incident.

The Details of the Shooting

Ocean Springs Police Captain, Ryan LeMaire, confirmed that seven people were shot at the restaurant on Government Street. The surviving victims were immediately transported to the nearest hospitals for treatment. However, the extent of their injuries is yet to be released.

The victim who lost his life in the shooting was identified as Chase Harmon, a 19-year-old resident of Pascagoula. As of Saturday morning, no arrests had been made, but the investigation is ongoing.

“We urge anyone with any information to call the Ocean Springs Police Department,” said Captain LeMaire.

Insights from the Restaurant Owner

The owner of The Scratch Kitchen, Brittany Alexander, disclosed to the Sun Herald that about 200 people were present at the restaurant when the shooting occurred. She also mentioned that the shooter was not a customer of the restaurant and did not have an arm band or any other identification to show that he was allowed on the premises.

According to Alexander, the shooter ran past the employees who were conducting security checks at the entrance to the patio. This indicates that the shooter probably entered the restaurant from a different route.

Location and Background

Ocean Springs is located about four miles east of Biloxi, Mississippi, and is known for its picturesque beaches and vibrant nightlife. The Scratch Kitchen is a popular restaurant in the area that is known for its delicious food and festive ambiance. The restaurant is situated in a prime location that attracts locals and tourists alike.

Conclusion

The shooting at The Scratch Kitchen on Cinco de Mayo has left the community in shock and mourning. It is yet another tragic reminder of the need for stricter gun control laws in the United States. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the families and friends of the victims.

May the departed soul rest in peace, and may the injured victims have a speedy recovery.

