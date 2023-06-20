Dead – Death – Obituary News : MLB Analyst George Frazier Dies

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Former MLB Player and Broadcaster George Frazier Passes Away at 68

The Colorado Rockies announced that former major league player and broadcaster George Frazier passed away at the age of 68. Frazier played in the majors for several teams and spent nearly two decades as a broadcaster for the Rockies.

Early Career

Frazier played college baseball at the University of Oklahoma before being drafted by the Milwaukee Brewers in the ninth round of the 1976 draft. He was eventually traded to the St. Louis Cardinals, where he made his MLB debut in May 1978.

Success with the Yankees

Midway through the 1981 season, Frazier was traded to the New York Yankees. He helped the team win the AL Championship Series that year with 5 2/3 scoreless innings. However, he struggled in the World Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers, allowing seven runs in 3 2/3 innings over three outings.

Frazier bounced back in the following seasons, establishing himself as a key reliever and surpassing 100 innings with a sub-3.50 ERA in each of the next two years.

Later Career

Frazier was traded several more times in his career, eventually ending up with the Minnesota Twins in 1986. He spent a season and a half with the team before retiring after the 1987 World Series, which the Twins won.

After his playing career, Frazier became a broadcaster. He worked for the Twins before joining the Rockies’ booth in 1998. Frazier spent nearly two decades in Colorado, calling games there through 2015.

Career Stats and Accomplishments

Frazier pitched in 415 big league games and posted a career 4.20 ERA through 675 2/3 innings. He was credited with 35 wins, finished 193 games, and picked up 29 saves. He also appeared in six playoff games with three different franchises and won a World Series with the Twins in 1987.

Condolences

The baseball community is sending condolences to Frazier’s family, friends, former teammates, and loved ones during this difficult time.

News Source : MLB Trade Rumors

Source Link :George Frazier Passes Away – MLB Trade Rumors/