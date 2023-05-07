Dead – Death – Obituary News : MLB Legend Passes Away

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Remembering the Legendary Career of Vida Blue

On Sunday, May 7th, the baseball world lost one of its legends when Vida Blue passed away at the age of 73. Known for his impressive career as a pitcher, Blue spent most of his time with the Oakland Athletics, where he reached the big leagues at the young age of 19 in 1969. The left-handed pitcher then went on to join the San Francisco Giants in 1978 and played with them until he joined the Kansas City Royals in 1982. Blue returned to San Francisco in 1985 and finished his career the following season.

Throughout his illustrious career, Blue won a multitude of awards and accolades. He was a six-time All-Star, a three-time World Series champion, and won the American League Cy Young Award and MVP Award in 1971. Blue had a lifetime WAR of 45.1 and won a total of 209 games, had a 3.27 ERA and struck out 2,175 batters over 3,343.1 innings of work. His best season came in 1971 when he won 24 games and posted a career-best 1.82 ERA in 39 starts, earning him the Cy Young Award.

The Athletics drafted Blue at the age of 17 in 1967, while they were still playing in Kansas City. He was a second-round pick out of De Soto High School in Mansfield, Louisiana. Blue quickly became an integral part of the Athletics’ pitching staff, helping them to win three World Series titles. In the tribute video posted by MLB Network, his former teammate, legendary closer Rollie Fingers, recounted how Blue would warm up before games and go back to the dugout to tell his teammates that the game was already over because Blue had everything working.

Despite his impressive career, Blue is not in the Hall of Fame, but his impact on the game of baseball can still be felt today. Fans and players alike mourned the loss of this iconic athlete and took to social media to express their condolences.

In addition to his impressive career, Blue was known for his philanthropic work off the field. He established the Vida Blue Foundation, a nonprofit organization that helps underprivileged youth in the Bay Area. The foundation supports a variety of programs, including mentoring, education, and sports programs that help kids develop valuable life skills.

The loss of Vida Blue is a reminder of the impact that athletes can have both on and off the field. His impressive career and philanthropic work will continue to inspire future generations of players and fans alike. As we mourn the loss of this legend, we can take comfort in knowing that his legacy will continue to live on in the hearts of baseball fans around the world.

