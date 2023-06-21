Dead – Death – Obituary News : MLB pitcher George Frazier dies at 68

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Remembering George Frazier: A Champion on and off the Field

Oklahoma has announced the loss of former pitcher and renowned broadcaster George Frazier, who passed away at age 68 after a recent illness. Frazier was a two-time College World Series player for Oklahoma in 1975 and 1976, where he showcased his impressive pitching abilities with a 12-4 record, eight saves, and a 2.62 ERA. Frazier also had a successful career in the Major League, playing for ten seasons with five clubs. He was part of the 1981 World Series with the New York Yankees and helped the Chicago Cubs win their first division title in 1984. Frazier was a World Series champion with the 1987 Minnesota Twins, pitching two scoreless innings in Game 4 against St. Louis. He had a 4.20 ERA with 35 wins and 29 saves in 415 major league appearances.

Frazier’s success on the field was only matched by his success as a television broadcaster. After retiring from baseball, he spent 18 years as a television broadcaster with the Colorado Rockies. He was known for his witty, insightful, and uniquely entertaining perspective of the game. In 2015, Frazier returned to Oklahoma as a color analyst on television broadcasts through the 2023 season. Oklahoma athletic director Joe Castiglione praised Frazier’s commentary, saying that he brought a unique perspective to the game.

Frazier’s contribution to baseball extended beyond the field and the broadcast booth. He was known for his generosity and kindness to those around him. He was involved with numerous charities and organizations in the community, including the Children’s Hospital Colorado, the Colorado Symphony Orchestra, and the Colorado Special Olympics. Frazier was also a mentor and coach to young athletes, helping them develop their skills and reach their full potential.

Frazier’s legacy as a champion on and off the field will continue to inspire generations of athletes and fans. He was a true ambassador of the game, bringing his passion, dedication, and love for baseball to every aspect of his life. His loss is felt deeply by the baseball community and beyond, but his spirit and legacy will continue to shine bright.

The Oklahoma community and the baseball world at large offer their condolences to Frazier’s family and loved ones. He will be deeply missed, but his legacy will live on forever. Rest in peace, George Frazier.

