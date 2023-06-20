Dead – Death – Obituary News : MLB pitcher George Frazier dies at 68

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Remembering George Frazier: A Legacy in Sports and Broadcasting

TULSA, Okla–Major League Baseball and Springfield sports fans are mourning the death of pitcher and broadcaster George Frazier. Frazier died Monday at the age of 68 after a recent illness. He leaves behind a legacy in both sports and broadcasting that will be remembered for years to come.

The Early Days

George Frazier was a multisport athlete at Hillcrest high school in the 1970’s. Hornet baseball coach Dick Birmingham convinced him to pitch in his senior season. Frazier quickly excelled in the sport and earned a college scholarship to the University of Oklahoma.

A Career in Baseball

After playing for the Sooners, Frazier was drafted by the Milwaukee Brewers. He was eventually traded to the St. Louis Cardinals where he made his big league debut at Busch Stadium in 1978. Frazier also played for the Yankees, Cubs, Indians, and Twins in his ten-year career. He was known for his fierce competitiveness and his ability to pitch in high-pressure situations.

A Legacy in Broadcasting

After retiring from baseball, Frazier became a broadcaster. He was a Rockies broadcaster for 13 years and was known for his insightful commentary and engaging personality. Fans loved listening to him call the games, and he quickly became a beloved figure in the world of sports broadcasting. His passion for the game and his dedication to his craft made him one of the most respected broadcasters in the business.

A Life Remembered

George Frazier will be remembered for his contributions to both the world of sports and broadcasting. He was a fierce competitor on the field and a beloved broadcaster off of it. Fans across the country mourn his passing, but they also celebrate the life he lived. George Frazier will always be remembered as a true legend in the world of sports.

Rest in peace, George Frazier.

