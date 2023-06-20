Dead – Death – Obituary News : MLB Pitcher George Frazier Passes Away

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Former Colorado Rockies television broadcaster George Frazier has passed away at the age of 68. Frazier was a beloved figure among Rockies fans and his voice was synonymous with the team for a generation. He worked alongside Drew Goodman for most of his tenure, broadcasting from 1998 to 2015. After his retirement, Frazier remained a cherished member of the Rockies community.

Before his television career, Frazier played professional baseball as a right-handed pitcher for 10 years. During his playing career, he had stints with the St. Louis Cardinals, New York Yankees, Cleveland Indians, Chicago Cubs, and Minnesota Twins. Frazier made a World Series appearance with the Yankees in 1981 and won a championship with the Twins in 1987. His successful playing career gave him a unique perspective on the game that he brought to his broadcasting.

Frazier’s love for baseball was apparent in his broadcasting. He was known for his insightful commentary and his ability to connect with viewers. Frazier had a way of making everyone feel like they were part of the action and helping them understand the nuances of the game. His love for the Rockies and the sport of baseball was infectious and he will be greatly missed.

Drew Goodman, Frazier’s longtime broadcasting partner, spoke about Frazier’s passing, saying that he was “one of a kind” and that “in a game of characters, he had a seat at the head table.” Goodman’s sentiments were echoed by the Colorado Rockies organization, who said on Twitter, “For a generation of Rockies fans, George Frazier was synonymous with Rockies baseball.”

Frazier’s contributions to the Rockies community extended beyond his broadcasting work. He was a mentor to many young players and was active in the community. He was passionate about giving back and spent much of his time working with youth organizations. Frazier was also a beloved figure among his colleagues in the broadcasting world. He was known for his kindness, his sense of humor, and his unwavering dedication to the sport of baseball.

Frazier’s passing is a loss for the Rockies community and for the world of baseball. His legacy will live on through his broadcasting work, his playing career, and the impact he had on those he worked with and mentored. The Colorado Rockies organization and fans around the world are mourning the loss of a true legend of the game.

In honor of Frazier’s legacy, the Colorado Rockies organization is encouraging fans to make a donation to a youth sports organization in their community. Frazier was a strong advocate for youth sports and believed in the power of sports to bring people together and make a positive impact. By making a donation in Frazier’s honor, fans can continue his legacy of giving back and supporting the next generation of athletes.

George Frazier will be deeply missed, but his impact on the world of baseball and the lives of those he touched will never be forgotten. Rest in peace, George.

News Source : Angela Case (KUSA)

Source Link :Former Rockies broadcaster, MLB pitcher George Frazier dies/