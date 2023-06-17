Dead – Death – Obituary News : MLB Rumors: Don Hood Dies

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Former Major League Pitcher Don Hood Passes Away at 73

The baseball community mourns the loss of former Major League pitcher Don Hood, who passed away on Saturday at the age of 73. His obituary was published by a funeral home in South Carolina.

Early Career and Time with the Orioles

Don Hood was born and raised in Florence, South Carolina. He was drafted in the first round of the 1969 draft by the Baltimore Orioles. Within four years, he made his Major League debut at the age of 23, starting four of his eight appearances for the O’s. The following season, he made 20 appearances, 18 of which were in relief.

Years with the Indians

After the 1974 season, the Orioles traded Hood and former MVP Boog Powell to the Cleveland Indians for catcher Dave Duncan. Hood spent the majority of his career in Cleveland, pitching for four and a half seasons. His best year was in 1977, where he pitched to a 3.00 ERA over 105 innings. While he primarily worked in long relief for the Indians, he started 19 games in a season twice, including a career-high 154 2/3 innings in the 1978 campaign.

Time with the Yankees, Cardinals, and Royals

Halfway through the 1979 season, the Cleveland Indians traded Hood to the New York Yankees for first baseman Cliff Johnson. During his only partial season in the Bronx, Hood posted a 3.07 ERA in 67 1/3 innings. He then bounced around late in his career via free agency, signing with the St. Louis Cardinals and Kansas City Royals. He finished his career with a personal-best 2.27 ERA in 47 2/3 innings for the 1983 Royals.

Accomplishments and Stats

Don Hood played in the Major Leagues for parts of ten years, pitching in 297 games and starting 72 of them. Over 848 1/3 innings, he had a 3.79 ERA, with 374 strikeouts. Hood won 34 games and finished 84 games.

Condolences to His Family

The entire baseball community sends their condolences to Don Hood’s family, friends, and loved ones. He will always be remembered for his contributions to the game of baseball.

News Source : MLB Trade Rumors

Source Link :Don Hood Passes Away – MLB Trade Rumors/