Dead – Death – Obituary News : MLB Umpire Denkinger Passes at 86

Don Denkinger, infamous umpire from 1985 World Series, dies at 86

Don Denkinger, a major league umpire for three decades, passed away at the age of 86. Despite a career of excellence, he is best known for a blown call in the 1985 World Series between St. Louis and Kansas City.

Denkinger’s Career

Denkinger joined the American League staff in 1969. Over the course of his career, he worked four World Series and was known for his professionalism on the field.

The Infamous Call

In Game 6 of the 1985 World Series, St. Louis was ahead 1-0 in the bottom of the ninth inning and three outs away from the title when pinch-hitter Jorge Orta hit a slow bouncer to the right side. First baseman Jack Clark fielded the ball and flipped a sidearm toss to reliever Todd Worrell covering the bag. Denkinger signaled safe, but replays showed Worrell caught the throw on the base ahead of the runner.

After a series of events, the Royals won the game with a walk-off hit, and went on to win Game 7 and the championship.

Denkinger’s Response

Denkinger received threatening notes in the offseason after the blown call, and the FBI investigated. However, he persevered and resumed his career of excellence. He kept a framed photo of the infamous play, and even spoke about it at baseball dinners in later years.

In 2014, Denkinger said, “Nobody wants to have the call that I did in the World Series. But I did. And now it’s part of history.” He also acknowledged that with the adoption of video review in 2014, the call would have been corrected and the incident would not have been as memorable.

Denkinger’s Legacy

Denkinger umpired many of his era’s big games, including World Series Game 7 in 1991, when Minnesota’s Jack Morris pitched a 10-inning shutout to beat Atlanta 1-0. He also worked the plate for the 1978 Yankees-Red Sox tiebreaker game at Fenway Park and for Nolan Ryan’s sixth no-hitter in 1990.

He is among seven umpires to work a pair of perfect games, and was known for his professionalism and good humor on the field.

Denkinger’s Passing

Denkinger passed away at Cedar Valley Hospice in Waterloo, Iowa. He is survived by his wife, the former Gayle Price, and three daughters. A funeral is planned for May 19 at St. John Lutheran Church in Cedar Falls.

Denise Hanson, one of his daughters, said, “My dad loved his career. He loved his family. He loved his umpiring family. He loved his hometown. He loved his country. He loved his church.”

Denkinger’s impact on the game of baseball will not be forgotten, and his legacy as an excellent umpire will continue to be remembered.

News Source : News Tribune

Source Link :Former MLB umpire Denkinger dies at 86/