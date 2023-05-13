Dead – Death – Obituary News : MLB umpire Denkinger passes away at 86

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Don Denkinger, Former MLB Umpire Remembered for Infamous Call, Dies at 86

Don Denkinger, a former Major League Baseball (MLB) umpire for three decades who is known for his blown call in the 1985 World Series, has passed away at the age of 86. Denkinger died at Cedar Valley Hospice in Waterloo, Iowa, according to his daughter, Denise Hanson.

A Career of Excellence Overshadowed by One Call

Denkinger joined the American League staff in 1969 and worked four World Series over three decades in the big leagues. However, he is best known for a call he didn’t get right during Game 6 of the 1985 World Series between the St. Louis Cardinals and the Kansas City Royals. With the Cardinals leading the series 3-2 and ahead 1-0 in the bottom of the ninth inning, pinch-hitter Jorge Orta hit a slow bouncer to the right side. Denkinger signaled safe, but replays showed that the Royals’ runner was out. The Royals went on to win Game 6 and Game 7, clinching the championship.

Denkinger received threatening notes in the offseason, and the FBI investigated. Despite the controversy, he continued his career and is remembered by his fellow umpires for his excellence on the field.

The Infamous Call and Denkinger’s Response

Denkinger kept a framed photo of the infamous call and spoke openly about the incident. “Nobody wants to have the call that I did in the World Series,” Denkinger said in 2014. “But I did. And now it’s part of history.”

Denkinger also acknowledged that the use of video review in modern baseball would have prevented the controversy. “I’m not tired of talking about it. I mean, it happened,” Denkinger said. “I just know that if the same thing happened now, they’d get it right on replay, and it’d be over with.”

Remembering Denkinger’s Career

Despite the controversy, Denkinger was a highly respected umpire who worked many of his era’s big games. He worked the plate for World Series Game 7 in 1991, when Minnesota’s Jack Morris pitched a 10-inning shutout to beat Atlanta 1-0. He also worked the plate for the 1978 Yankees-Red Sox tiebreaker game at Fenway Park and for Nolan Ryan’s sixth no-hitter in 1990.

Denkinger is among seven umpires to work a pair of perfect games. He was at second base for Len Baker’s gem in 1981 and at first for Kenny Rogers’ perfect game in 1994.

A Life in Baseball

Denkinger was born on August 28, 1936, in Cedar Falls, Iowa. He wrestled while at Wartburg College, served in the U.S. Army, and started umpiring in the Alabama-Florida League in 1960. He moved up to the Northwest League the following two seasons, the Double-A Texas League from 1963-65, and the Triple-A International League from 1966-68.

Denkinger made his American League debut on April 8, 1969, at third base in Kansas City’s Municipal Stadium and was behind the plate for the first time four days later at Sick’s Stadium in Seattle. His final game was at Kansas City’s Kauffman Stadium on June 2, 1998, and he retired after the season at age 62 because of an ailing right knee.

Survived by Family

Denkinger is survived by his wife, Gayle Price, and daughters Denise Hanson, Diane Denkinger, and Dawn Denkinger. A funeral is planned for May 19 at St. John Lutheran Church in Cedar Falls.

