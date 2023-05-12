Dead – Death – Obituary News : MLB Umpire Don Denkinger Dies at 86

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Longtime MLB umpire Don Denkinger dies at 86

Don Denkinger, a longtime major league umpire, passed away at the age of 86, as announced by Major League Baseball on Friday. No cause of death was given. Denkinger is best known for making a blown call at first base during Game 6 of the 1985 World Series between the Kansas City Royals and St. Louis Cardinals.

1985 World Series Blown Call

During Game 6 of the 1985 World Series, Denkinger incorrectly called Kansas City Royals pinch-hitter Jorge Orta safe at first base, even though St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Todd Worrell received the flip from first baseman Jack Clark and had his foot on the bag. Worrell and Cardinals manager Whitey Herzog argued fervently, though there was no mechanism in place to overturn calls at the time.

The blown call placed Orta at first base to begin the ninth inning with the Royals down 1-0. Kansas City went on to win the game on Dane Iorg’s walk-off two-run single a few batters later, forcing Game 7. The Royals won that game 11-0, with Denkinger behind the plate as the crew chief, to secure the franchise’s first World Series championship.

Denkinger received death threats for years following the blown call, so much so that the FBI conducted investigations. Later in life, he willingly signed photos of the blown call during appearances. He was a guest speaker at a benefit dinner for the Whitey Herzog Youth Foundation in 2005.

Umpiring Career

Denkinger umpired 3,824 regular season MLB games, with his last full season coming in 1993 before retiring in 1998. He worked three All-Star Games (1971, 1976, 1987), six Championship Series (1972, 1975, 1979, 1982, 1988, 1992), and four World Series (1974, 1980, 1985, 1991). He was the home plate umpire for Bucky Dent’s home run in the 1978 AL East tiebreaker game and also the Jack Morris vs. John Smoltz duel in Game 7 of the 1991 World Series.

After retiring, Denkinger served as an umpire adviser later in his career.

Legacy

Despite the blown call in the 1985 World Series, Denkinger is remembered as a well-respected umpire with an impressive career. His legacy lives on through his contributions to the sport and his impact on the umpiring community.

Rest in peace, Don Denkinger.

Major League Baseball Umpiring Don Denkinger Baseball history Baseball legends

News Source : CBSSports.com

Source Link :Longtime MLB umpire Don Denkinger dies at age 86/