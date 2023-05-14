Dead – Death – Obituary News : MLB umpire Don Denkinger passes at 86

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Remembering Don Denkinger: A Longtime American League Umpire

Don Denkinger, who worked as a Major League umpire for nearly 30 years, passed away on Friday at the age of 86. Denise Hanson, one of Denkinger’s three daughters, confirmed that he died at Cedar Valley Hospice in Waterloo, Iowa. Denkinger is survived by his wife, Gayle.

Denkinger’s Career

Denkinger started his career as an umpire in the minor leagues before being promoted to the American League in 1969. He worked four World Series during his tenure, the last of which included plate duties for the epic Morris-Smoltz Game 7 in 1991. His final game was on June 2, 1998, at Kansas City’s Kauffman Stadium.

The Controversial Call

While Denkinger worked four World Series, he is unfortunately known for a call he got wrong in Game 6 of the 1985 World Series. In the bottom of the ninth inning of Game 6 between the Kansas City Royals and the St. Louis Cardinals, Denkinger called Royals pinch hitter Jorge Orta safe at first after a slow bouncer to the first base side. The replay showed Orta to be clearly out.

With the Cardinals up 1-0, the Royals rallied after the missed call, eventually winning on a walk-off two-run single by Dane Iorg. The win by Kansas City forced a Game 7, which the Royals won 11-0 for the World Series title.

Denkinger’s Legacy

“Nobody wants to have the call that I did in the World Series,” Denkinger told The Associated Press in 2014. “But I did. And now it’s part of history.” Replay rules did not exist in MLB In 1985.

“I’m not tired of talking about it. I mean, it happened,” Denkinger said. “I just know that if the same thing happened now, they’d get it right on replay, and it’d be over with.”

Despite the infamous call, Denkinger is remembered by many as a genial and respected umpire. MLB Communications posted to Twitter on Friday, “Today MLB remembers longtime American League Umpire Don Denkinger, who passed away at 86. Rest in Peace, Don.”

Denkinger’s Achievements

Denkinger is one of only seven umpires to work two perfect games. He was also honored with the 1998 Umpire of the Year Award and was inducted into the Missouri Sports Hall of Fame in 2005.

Final Thoughts

Don Denkinger’s legacy in the world of baseball will always be tied to the controversial call he made during the 1985 World Series. However, his career was much more than just one call. He was a respected umpire who worked hard and achieved great success. Rest in peace, Don.

MLB umpire Don Denkinger Longtime umpire Baseball officiating MLB officiating

News Source : WFIN Local News – News, Sports and Weather

Source Link :Longtime MLB umpire Don Denkinger dead at 86/