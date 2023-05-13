Dead – Death – Obituary News : MLB Umpire’s Death: What Happened?

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Remembering Don Denkinger: The Controversial Umpire of MLB

When it comes to MLB umpires, it is hard to find a name that elicits more reaction from fans than Don Denkinger. The man was a titan of his time.

On May 12, it was announced by Denkinger’s family that he has passed away at the age of 86 at his home in Iowa. Despite retiring from major league officiating in 1998, his name remains one of the most well-known of those who served in his occupation.

Don Denkinger was a college wrestler who began working as an umpire for minor league baseball games as a 24-year old in 1960. Nine years later, he made his way to the bigs. Over his 30-year career, Don Denkinger found himself in some of the hottest situations ever to arise in MLB games. He officiated four World Series, one of which he will probably never be forgotten for.

The Call

During Game 6 of the 1985 World Series between the Kansas City Royals and the St. Louis Cardinals, Denkinger made a call that is so engrained in the minds of MLB fans that it is usually just simply referred to as “The Call.”

During the bottom of the ninth inning, Denkinger ruled Royals runner Jorge Orta safe at first base, despite the video replay showing that the runner was rather obviously out. The call caused the Cardinals to lose concentration and allow two runs to force a Game 7, which they eventually won.

Don Denkinger quickly became one of the most vilified figures in the entire MLB. He was noted for receiving death threats from Cardinals fans for the botched call, which he promoted in later years, even signing autographs on stop-motion photos of the event. He even had to call the FBI prior to the Cardinals’ 1987 World Series set against the Minnesota Twins, which he was also officiating.

Legacy

Denkinger passed away at the age of 86 in the town of Waterloo, Iowa of natural causes. He is survived by his wife Gayle and their three children.

Don Denkinger is proof of the unforgiving role of the MLB umpire. While Denkinger enjoyed 25 years of retirement, his name lived down in infamy. Although few people now would recall his name, it is not easy to overstate how controversial and hated (by some) he was in the 1980s. Despite it all, Denkinger carried himself with dignity until his final days.

As fans reflect on his career, it is important to remember that umpires are human and make mistakes, just like any other person. While Denkinger’s call may have affected the outcome of the 1985 World Series, it should not define his entire career as an umpire. He was an important figure in the sport, and his contribution to the game should not be forgotten.

