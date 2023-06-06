Dead – Death – Obituary News : MLB World Champ Roger Craig Dies at 93

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

The Legacy of Roger Craig: A Look Back at His Impact on Baseball

The baseball world is mourning the loss of Roger Craig, a legendary figure in the sport. At the age of 93, Roger passed away on June 4, 2023, in San Diego, following a short illness. As fans remember his outstanding career, many are curious about the cause of his death. While it seems that natural causes played a role, it is important to remember the impact that Roger had on baseball both as a pitcher and a manager.

Roger was a force to be reckoned with during his playing days, winning three championships over a decade. He began his career as a rookie with the Brooklyn Dodgers in 1955, helping the team win their first title. Four years later, he played a crucial role in the Los Angeles Dodgers’ championship win over the Chicago White Sox. In 1964, he made 39 appearances for the St. Louis Cardinals, who went on to win the World Series against the New York Yankees. Roger played for 12 seasons, pitching for teams like the New York Mets, the Philadelphia Phillies, and the Cincinnati Reds.

After retiring from playing, Roger became a respected pitching coach for teams such as the Detroit Tigers, the Houston Astros, and the San Diego Padres. He eventually became a manager himself, leading the San Diego Padres and later the San Francisco Giants. Under his guidance, the Giants made it to the World Series in the 1989 season. However, the series was interrupted by a magnitude 6.9 earthquake that struck the San Francisco Bay Area, killing 67 people. The series was delayed for 10 days, and when it resumed, the Oakland A’s swept the Giants in a four-game series.

Despite this setback, Roger’s impact on baseball cannot be overstated. His knowledge of the game and his optimism were admired by players, coaches, front office staff, and fans alike. Larry Baer, CEO of the San Francisco Giants, acknowledged the significance of Roger’s legacy in an official statement, saying, “Roger was a father figure to many, and his wisdom resulted in some of the most memorable seasons in our history.”

Roger’s impact on the sport went beyond his skill as a player and a manager. He was known for his innovative approach to pitching and his use of the “split-fingered fastball,” a pitch that he helped popularize. His influence on the sport will continue to be felt for years to come, and he will be remembered as a baseball legend.

In conclusion, while Roger’s cause of death may be of interest to some, it is important to remember the impact he had on baseball. His legacy as a player, coach, and manager will continue to inspire future generations of baseball players and fans. As we mourn his passing, we can also celebrate his life and his contributions to the sport that he loved.

