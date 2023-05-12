Dead – Death – Obituary News : MMA Coach John Cook Passes Away at Age 45

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

In a heartbreaking turn of events, the MMA community mourns the loss of veteran coach and owner of Evolve MMA gym, John Cook

The world of mixed martial arts is in mourning as it bids farewell to one of its most beloved and respected coaches, John Cook. The veteran coach, who was the owner of Evolve MMA gym, passed away after a valiant five-year-long battle with colon cancer. He was 53.

John Cook – A Passionate MMA Coach and Advocate for Health

John Cook was a fighter in his own right, with an impressive record of 2-0 as an amateur mixed martial artist. He was known for his unwavering dedication to the sport and his community. Cook established Evolve MMA, where he mentored and shaped the careers of numerous aspiring fighters.

However, in 2018, Cook received the devastating news that he had been diagnosed with colon cancer. Despite his own health challenges, Cook remained an unwavering advocate for proper medical testing. He and his wife, Tracy McCool, a prominent news anchor for Fox 8, made the courageous decision to share their journey with their Northeast Ohio community. Through regular updates, they raised awareness about the importance of early detection and encouraged men to undergo testing for colon cancer.

John Cook’s commitment to raising awareness about colon cancer extended beyond his personal journey. He actively participated in community events, sharing his experiences and encouraging others to prioritize their health. Cook’s military background also played a significant role in shaping his values and approach to life. Before dedicating himself to training MMA fighters, he served in the military, exemplifying his dedication and discipline.

A Legacy of Impact and Inspiration

John Cook leaves behind a powerful legacy. His commitment to his community, his dedication to his fighters, and his unwavering spirit in the face of adversity have left an indelible mark on the MMA world.

The news of John Cook’s passing was shared by Fox 8, the same channel where Tracy McCool serves as a news anchor. As the heartbreaking announcement spread through social media platforms, an outpouring of condolences and messages of support flooded in from fans, friends, and admirers. The profound impact Cook had on those whose lives he touched became evident as countless individuals shared their stories of how his guidance and mentorship had transformed them both inside and outside the cage.

Survived by his wife Tracy McCool and their three children, John Cook’s memory will continue to inspire future fighters to embody the same strength, resilience, and determination that he displayed throughout his life. Though he may no longer be physically present, his legacy lives on as an enduring testament to the power of the human spirit and the impact one person can make in the lives of many.

