Dead – Death – Obituary News : MMA Coach John Cook’s Passing: What Caused His Death?

MMA Coach John Cook Death: A Shocking Loss to the MMA Community

The MMA world is mourning the loss of John Cook, a renowned MMA fighter and coach. Cook, a Racine, Wisconsin native, was the son of Colleen Majorano Cook, a housewife, and Gene Paul Cook Jr., a salesman. When he was ten years old, he moved to Doylestown, Pennsylvania, where he attended Holicong Junior High and Kutz Elementary. Cook was a multi-talented athlete and played varsity basketball and soccer in Central Bucks East High School. He graduated in 1987 and went on to play Division I soccer at Syracuse University, where he earned a degree in hotel and restaurant management.

Cook’s Career

After college, Cook worked for Wyndham Hotels in New Jersey as a food and beverage director. In 1999, he made a career change and went into the healthcare industry. He worked in sales at the Maryland Hospital Association in Elkridge until 2010, where he excelled due to his outstanding people skills. He was described as disarmingly charming and could comprehend the difficult problems hospitals were experiencing and assist them in resolving them.

When his division was acquired by Press Ganey, a company that helps healthcare institutions improve patients’ experiences with treatment, Cook stayed with the new business and was given the title of regional director. He was responsible for the Carolinas and was respected by hospital administrators. Colleagues described him as having a competitive spirit and perseverance, with an unending optimistic personality that helped him connect with clients. He consistently delivered top-notch work and had great success.

Cook’s Personal Life

Cook was not just a successful professional but also a devoted family man. He coached his kids in basketball and soccer and was a good friend to everyone who knew him. He was married to Tracy McCool, a FOX 8 News anchor, and had a son, Carter, and two daughters, Cassidy and Cassidy. Cook’s family was his top priority, and he kept them close by during his five-year battle with colon cancer.

Cook’s Death

On Tuesday, social media users flooded the Cook family, including Tracy McCool, with messages of support after learning about Cook’s death. Cook passed away on September 14, 2021, at the age of 53, following a five-year fight with colon cancer. Despite undergoing chemo and surgery, Cook kept up his fighting spirit and remained humble. He believed that his time with his wife and children was vital and cherished every moment with them. Last month, Tracy McCool announced on Facebook that her husband had been accepted into a University Hospitals research trial.

The MMA community is mourning the loss of John Cook, who was a respected fighter and coach. Cook’s death has left a void in the MMA world, and his legacy will live on through the countless fighters he coached and inspired. Although he is no longer with us, his spirit and passion for the sport will continue to inspire generations of MMA fighters. Rest in peace, John Cook.

