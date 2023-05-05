Dead – Death – Obituary News : MMA Fighter Felipe Colares Killed in Bus Accident

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

UFC Fighter Felipe “Cabocão” Colares Dies in Tragic Accident at 29

Felipe “Cabocão” Colares, a Brazilian UFC fighter, passed away on Monday morning after being hit by a bus in Guaratiba. He was 29 years old. Colares was returning home from Avenida das Américas in Guaratiba when the accident occurred. His trainer, Rodrigo Babi, confirmed the news to news outlet Combate. Colares died while being transported to the Rocha Faria Hospital. He is survived by his wife Jacqueline and their 10-month-old son Rhavi.

Colares had a 2-4 record in UFC from 2019 to 2022. He was the former Jungle Fight featherweight champion and had a record of 11-4 in MMA following his victory over Alioune Nahaye in February. Colares was not only a professional fighter but also an advocate for women’s self-defense. He helped create a government program called Empoderadas to raise awareness of violence against women and teach self-defense.

The program’s official Instagram page posted a tribute to Colares, recognizing him for his hard work and dedication. The caption read, “Felipe made a tremendous contribution with his experience as a multi-champion athlete helping us develop techniques to prevent and cope with violence against women.”

Colares was widely known for stopping an alleged phone robbery with his Brazilian jiu-jitsu skills. He witnessed the robbery of a woman leaving the gym at Recreio dos Bandeirantes beach and held the supposed thief down until the police arrived. Colares said, “My friends and I went back to the car and saw the man. After noticing he was unarmed, we intervened and managed to pin the robber using jiu-jitsu techniques.”

Following Colares’ death, USA Today reporter Nolan King tweeted a video of Colares stopping the alleged thief and recognized him for his courage and kindness. King wrote, “Rest in peace, Felipe Colares. Fight clips are cool, but here he is stopping an alleged phone thief on the streets in Rio.”

Remembering Felipe Colares

Felipe “Cabocão” Colares’ death is a tragic loss for the UFC and the MMA community. He was a talented fighter and a dedicated advocate for women’s self-defense. Colares’ legacy will live on through his work with Empoderadas and his bravery in stopping the alleged phone robbery. Our condolences go out to his family and loved ones during this difficult time.

News Source : At The Buzzer

Source Link :UFC Fighter Felipe Colares Dead at 29 After Being Run Over By a Bus – At The Buzzer/