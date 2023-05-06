Dead – Death – Obituary News : MNS Chief dies in Mumbai-Goa Highway accident on way to Raj Thackeray’s meeting

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Fatal accident on Mumbai-Gaeva highway in Ratnagiri

A car carrying MNS soldiers to a meeting with MNS President Raj Thackeray in Ratnagiri met with an accident this morning. The accident took place at Tural (T. Sangameshwar) on the Mumbai-Gaeva highway. Devendra Jagannath Salvi, sub-branch chief of MNS in Mumbai, died in this accident. Five other people have been injured.

Details of the accident

The accident occurred when the car carrying MNS soldiers was on its way to attend a meeting with MNS President Raj Thackeray in Ratnagiri. The car was travelling on the Mumbai-Gaeva highway when the driver lost control of the vehicle and it overturned. The accident took place at Tural (T. Sangameshwar), which is located approximately 30 km from Ratnagiri.

Devendra Jagannath Salvi, who was in the car, died on the spot. Five other people who were travelling in the car have been injured. They have been rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Reaction of MNS President Raj Thackeray

MNS President Raj Thackeray has expressed his condolences over the death of Devendra Jagannath Salvi. He has cancelled all his appointments for the day and has rushed to the hospital where the injured are being treated.

Speaking to the media, Raj Thackeray said, “I am deeply saddened by the news of the accident. My thoughts are with the family of Devendra Jagannath Salvi at this difficult time. I pray for the speedy recovery of those who have been injured in the accident.”

Investigation into the accident

The police have launched an investigation into the accident. Preliminary investigation suggests that the accident may have been caused due to over-speeding. The police have registered a case of accidental death and are looking into the matter.

The Mumbai-Gaeva highway is known for its narrow roads and sharp turns. Accidents on this highway are not uncommon. The police have urged drivers to exercise caution while driving on this highway.

Conclusion

The fatal accident on the Mumbai-Gaeva highway in Ratnagiri is a tragic incident. The loss of life in the accident is deeply saddening. The MNS soldiers who were travelling in the car were on their way to meet MNS President Raj Thackeray in Ratnagiri. The MNS has lost one of its members in this accident. The police have launched an investigation into the accident and are looking into the matter.

News Source : Perez

Source Link :Fatal accident on Mumbai-Goa highway, death of MNS’s Mumbai sub-branch chief; Accident occurred while coming to Raj Thackeray’s meeting – Marathi News | MNS Mumbai sub branch chief dies in accident on Mumbai-Goa highway; The accident happened while coming to Raj Thackeray’s meeting/