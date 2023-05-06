Dead – Death – Obituary News : MNS Worker Dies in Car Crash on Mumbai-Goa Highway

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Sangameshwar, Ratnagiri: Tragedy Strikes as MNS Worker Devendra Salvi Dies in Car Accident

In Konkan, Raj Thackeray is holding a meeting in Ratnagiri today. However, tragedy struck when a minister who was coming from Dahisar in Mumbai for the meeting died in a horrific car accident. The unfortunate incident took place at Tural near Sangameshwar on the Mumbai-Goa highway.

The Victim: Devendra Salvi

Devendra Salvi, branch vice president of Dahisar, Mumbai, was on his way to attend the meeting with Raj Thackeray when the accident happened. The 42-year-old MNS worker was driving his SUV when he lost control of the vehicle and crashed into a truck.

Salvi was rushed to a nearby hospital, but he succumbed to his injuries on the way. The news of his death has shocked the MNS party workers and leaders, who have expressed their condolences.

The Accident

The accident happened on the Mumbai-Goa highway at around 11 am on Friday, 26th November. The highway is known for its dangerous curves and steep inclines, making it a treacherous road to travel on.

According to eyewitnesses, Salvi’s SUV was speeding and trying to overtake a truck when he lost control of the vehicle. The SUV then crashed into the truck, causing severe damage to both vehicles.

The impact of the collision was so severe that Salvi was trapped inside the SUV. It took the rescue team almost an hour to extricate him from the vehicle. He was then rushed to a nearby hospital, but he could not be saved.

The Aftermath

The news of Salvi’s death has sent shockwaves through the MNS party. Leaders and workers have expressed their condolences and paid their respects to Salvi’s family.

Raj Thackeray, who was supposed to attend the meeting in Ratnagiri, has also expressed his grief and shock at the incident. He has canceled his visit to Ratnagiri and is expected to visit Salvi’s family to pay his last respects.

The police have registered a case of accidental death and are investigating the matter further. They are also trying to ascertain the cause of the accident and whether Salvi was driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

The Legacy of Devendra Salvi

Devendra Salvi was a popular MNS leader and had been associated with the party for many years. He was known for his dedication to the party and his commitment to the cause of Marathi pride.

Salvi had played a key role in many of the MNS’s campaigns and had worked tirelessly to promote the party’s ideology. He was respected by his colleagues and had a large following among the MNS workers and supporters.

His untimely death has left a void in the party and the wider community. His legacy will be remembered by those who knew him, and his contributions to the MNS will be celebrated for years to come.

The Need for Road Safety

The tragic incident that claimed the life of Devendra Salvi is a stark reminder of the need for road safety. The Mumbai-Goa highway is known for its dangerous curves and steep inclines, making it a treacherous road to travel on.

It is important that drivers exercise caution and follow traffic rules when driving on such roads. Speeding, overtaking, and reckless driving can have fatal consequences, as we have seen in this case.

The government also needs to take steps to improve the safety of our roads. Better infrastructure, including wider roads, better lighting, and more signages, can go a long way in preventing accidents.

The Final Words

The death of MNS worker Devendra Salvi in a car accident has left the party and the wider community in shock. Salvi was a dedicated leader who had worked tirelessly for the MNS cause.

His legacy will be remembered by those who knew him, and his contributions to the party will be celebrated for years to come. The incident is also a reminder of the need for road safety and the importance of exercising caution when driving on dangerous roads.

