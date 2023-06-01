Dead – Death – Obituary News : Model Attempts Suicide After Discovering Spouse’s Previous Marriage

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Delhi Woman Attempts Suicide Amidst Family Objections

Introduction

A Delhi resident, who was a marine engineer, consumed sleeping pills and later attempted to hang herself, despite her family’s objections. The woman, who has not been identified, was found unconscious in her room by her family members and rushed to a nearby hospital, where she is currently undergoing treatment.

The Backstory

The woman, who was in her mid-thirties, had been facing family opposition to her career choice of becoming a marine engineer. Her family had been pressuring her to get married and settle down, but she was determined to pursue her dreams. She had completed her training and had been working as a marine engineer for the past few years.

The woman had been dealing with severe depression and anxiety due to the constant pressure from her family to get married. She had been seeking help from a therapist and was on medication to manage her mental health. However, the constant stress and pressure had taken a toll on her, and she decided to take the extreme step of attempting suicide.

The Suicide Attempt

On the day of the suicide attempt, the woman had an argument with her family members over her career choice. She was upset and consumed sleeping pills to escape the situation. Her family members found her unconscious in her room and rushed her to a nearby hospital.

After receiving medical attention, the woman was stable, but she attempted to hang herself in the hospital washroom. The hospital staff intervened and prevented her from taking her own life. She was then admitted to the psychiatric ward of the hospital for further treatment.

The Aftermath

The woman’s family was devastated by the suicide attempt and blamed her career choice for her mental health struggles. However, they later realized that their constant pressure and opposition had contributed to her deteriorating mental health.

The woman’s condition is stable, and she is receiving treatment for her depression and anxiety. Her family has decided to support her career choice and has promised to help her achieve her goals.

The Importance of Mental Health Awareness

The incident highlights the need for mental health awareness and support in our society. Mental health issues are often stigmatized and ignored, leading to severe consequences such as suicide attempts.

It is crucial to provide a safe and supportive environment for individuals struggling with mental health issues and offer them the necessary resources and support to manage their conditions effectively.

In conclusion, the suicide attempt of the Delhi woman is a wake-up call for our society to prioritize mental health awareness and support. We must create a safe and supportive environment for individuals struggling with mental health issues and offer them the necessary resources and support to manage their conditions effectively. We must also educate ourselves and our communities on mental health issues and work towards breaking the stigma surrounding mental health.

News Source : Mid-day

