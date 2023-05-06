Dead – Death – Obituary News : Model Dies at 20 in 10th-floor Balcony Fall During Boyfriend Dispute

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Tragic Death of Model Dezirae Andersen

Dezirae Andersen, a 20-year-old model, passed away on May 2 after falling from the 10th-floor balcony of an OYO hotel in Times Square, New York. The incident occurred after an altercation with her boyfriend, Tyler Griffin.

The Altercation

According to reports, Griffin had allegedly assaulted Andersen and their 8-month-old child before the incident. He punched Andersen several times before the two continued their fight in the hallway, during which Griffin forcefully grabbed Andersen’s arm, causing the child to fall. Griffin left the room before Andersen fell from the balcony and died.

Arrest of Tyler Griffin

When the police arrived, they found Griffin in the hotel lobby exhibiting unusual behavior. The police had to use a stun gun to subdue him. Griffin was charged with assault, reckless endangerment, and acting in a manner injurious to a child. However, there is no report suggesting that Griffin has been charged in relation to Andersen’s death.

Dezirae Andersen’s Funeral

Dezirae Andersen’s mother, Cheryl Valenzuela, has launched a fundraiser to organize a funeral and memorial service for her daughter. Valenzuela said, “My daughter was only 20 years old and died after a fight with her boyfriend in New York. I need to bring her body home for a proper burial. And the baby needs to be brought back to Colorado as soon as possible.”

Dezirae Andersen’s Aspirations

Before her death, Dezirae Andersen had posted a job search on a platform for performers. In it, she wrote, “I am looking to start a new career as an actor, model or even voice-over talent. I really hope to be given the opportunity to prove myself. I am hardworking and meticulous. I am outgoing and cheerful.”

Conclusion

The death of Dezirae Andersen is a tragic incident that highlights the danger of domestic violence. It is important for individuals to recognize the signs of domestic violence and seek help before it is too late. Our thoughts and condolences go out to Andersen’s family and friends during this difficult time.

News Source : LOVEKPOP95

Source Link :The Female Model Passed Away At 20 After Falling From The 10th-floor Balcony During A Dispute With Her Boyfriend./